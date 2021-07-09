Things To Know About A Bombay Cat!

There has been a heated discussion when it comes to the topic of whether you should go for cats or dogs. There are mainly two types of people; people that like cats, or the other kind, like dogs. People have been talking about which pet is better for your home throughout the years, and it has driven people mad.

However, this topic will be discussed some of the things you should do when you decide to get yourself a cat. Hopefully, after reading this article thoroughly, you will be more inspired to get yourself these little beasts in your home.

Make a shopping list.

When you decide to keep a pet in your home, it is like raising a human baby. But, instead of buying a changing table, you will have to shop for things like a litter box. Before you bring a kitten to your home, you should consider purchasing a certain number of things just so you can be well-prepared.

Doing this is good because you would not want your cat to feel like a visitor, but instead, they should feel like they are home. Especially when they arrive, they might feel a bit afraid, but as time goes by, they will adapt to your home, and you can always “bribe” them with cat food.

Make them a safe room

An important thing to do when adopting or buying a cat is to make them a safe room. It does not mean that you will need to get them a separate room, but instead, you can make a box that only they can enter.

This is mandatory, especially if they are a bit shy. You never know what kind of personality they have until a few weeks have passed by. So, just in case you should do this, just so they can decide on their own.

If you have other pets in your home, they might get annoyed by them and want to chill out a bit in their safe zone, and one way of achieving this is by making their own safe room. But, do not worry because they will not stay there forever. When they get hungry, they will come at you immediately.

Cat-proof your place

If you have already decided to bring a kitten home, you should consider cat-proofing your home, just so they do not do any foolish things. When they are young, they tend to explore and go a bit wild on their own.

One way of stopping them is by making your home cat-proof. It is their nature to explore, and you should definitely set some boundaries to where they should not go. This is not bad for them, as some things can be a bit dangerous for them.

Until it is fully grown, you should take care of it because it is a part of your family, whether you want it or not.

Bring it home

After you get ready and everything is set up, now is the perfect time for your cat to enter your home. If you have little kids in your home, they might also want to meet the new kitten, and it is essential for your new pet to not be stressed out a lot when they arrive.

Take extra care of them, and in return, they will give you respect. They might not return the love so much, but you will earn their respect. It is their nature to mind their own business, so they will not annoy you if you do not trouble them too much.

Take your pet to the vet

Your kitten needs to go to their first veterinary visit just to check out the health status, vaccinate them for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) and FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus).

Among other things, it needs to be spayed, and in some cases, neutered. Some people even go for the option to declaw them, but it is not a bright idea because cats need their claws, as it is an essential part of their climbing and hunting.

Learn what they want to eat

It is vital to know what your cat enjoys and what they do not like eating. If you get a kitten, you can teach them that eating healthy is a good thing, as you can bribe them with healthy treats.

And, as always, do not forget to bring them fresh water, as it is vital for them to stay hydrated.

Summary

There are various cat breeds that you can go for, and many people are discussing which one is better. The answer to that question is obvious; they are all fantastic and unique in their own way.

For example, you can always go for breeds such as the American Bombay cat, as they are very unique on their own. Their personality is terrific, and many people are often considering adopting this breed.

Hopefully, after reading this topic, it has been helpful to yourself whether you do not know if you should adopt or not. The answer is always adopting and take extra care of your little furballs.