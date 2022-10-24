Youngest Starting Quarterbacks in NFL History

The youthful starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history each fulfilled a remarkable feat, reaching the biggest stage in sports at an age when numerous other NFL stars are still developing their skill sets. Dan Marino is still the youthful quarterback to start the Super Bowl in history at the age of 23, while Ben Roethlisberger, who was also 23 when he began his first Super Bowl, won a ring in 2006 and became the young QB.

Of course, Tom Brady, one of the most successful starters in the Super Bowl period, started two crown games before he turned 27, winning both times and being named MVP both times. Brady is the youthful quarterback to win two Super Bowls, with Roethlisberger not far before. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes’ launch for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV formally makes him the fifth-youthful QB in Super Bowl history.

So check out this list of the youthful QBs ever to start in the Super Bowl and appreciate the fantastic feat fulfilled by these amazing athletes.

Patrick Mahomes

Age: 22 years

Born: 17th September 1995

Height: 6 feet and 3 inches

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was the 10th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft in the first round. He debuted for the Kansas City Chiefs at just 22- times-old! Also, his career has far surpassed the prospects for a first-round pick. He’s a Super Bowl champion (LIV) and the Super Bowl MVP.

His accomplishments speak for themselves, but if you were wondering how a platoon could justify subscribing him to a 10- time contract extension worth 477 million dollars, including a 26 million dollars incitement in lagniappes, also let’s rattle a many off. He’s the NFL MVP of 2018, first-platoon All-Pro, and a 3xPro-Bowl selectee. By the way, he’s only 26.

Jameis Winston

Age: 21 years

Born: 6th January 1994

Height: 6 feet and 4 inches

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston was one of the first picks in the 2015 NFL Draft of the first round. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Rovers, Winston was thrust into the limelight and anticipated to carry the weight at 21.

He threw two touchdowns and interceptions in his debut that crowned in a loss against the Tennessee Elephants. They traded Jameis Winston to the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He’s still active in the league at 27 and is looking to reinvigorate his formerly emotional career with the Saints association. Winston set several ballot records for the Rovers and got Pro Bowl honors. Moreover, this player also led the league in the 2019 season. Since Drew Brees left the games as starting QB for the New Orleans Saints, he has considered starting duties for the 2021 season.

Michael Vick

Age: 21 years

Born: 26th June1980

Height: 6 feet

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Michael Vick was the first pick of the 2001 NFL Draft in the first round. He began his season nature at 21. And in 2001 for the Atlanta Falcons, he is in a seasoned heart against the Dallas Cowhands.

Vick stayed with the platoon until 2008. After, he bounced around as a craftsperson, eventually ending his 13- time career with 133 touchdowns and 88interceptions. Following the massive megahit to his character due to his canine-fighting reproach, Vick made a comeback and achieved the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010. He’s a 4xPro-Bowl selection.

Matthew Stafford

Age: 21 years

Born: 7th February 1988

Height: 6 feet and 3 inches

Team: Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford was the first pick of the 2009 NFL Draft in the first round. He started his season against the New Orleans Saints in 2009 at 21. And he lost his debut game. Besides all, he had an extensive career as a Pro-Bowl selection in 2014.

Moreover, he is the fastest player to reach career passing yards. It took him just 71 games. Riding the instigation of that incredible achievement, he came first to 30k, 40k, and 45k passing yards. Several expert judges and former players rightly predicted that Stafford would go No. 1 in the NFL Draft before playing a council game because of his bold play style and natural leadership capability.

Alex Smith

Age: 21 years

Born: 5th July 1984

Height: 6 feet and 4 inches

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Alex Smith was also a first-round pick in the first round of the draft in 2005. In the season, he made his debut for the San Francisco 49ers against the Indianapolis Fledglings. He’d an 8.5 passer standing, but it wasn’t enough to seal the palm. His career passer standing now looks a little better, to say the least, at 87.4.

Smith is a 3xPro-Bowl selection and the NFL’s passer-standing leader in 2017. Moreover, he won the NFL Comeback Player for an extraordinary reason, of the Year award in 2020. His return story is one for the record books. Therefore, you could claim it was the most delicate to recover from. However, he suffered a near-fatal injury to his right leg with Washington in his first season. It was so severe that it nearly redounded in amputation. He was not anticipated to walk again, let alone play professionally.

Drew Bledsoe

Age: 21 years

Born: 14th February 1972

Height: 6 feet and 5 inches

Team: New England Patriots

Drew Bledsoe was the first-round pick for the 1993 NFL Draft of the first round. By now, you must know the drill! Brigades are always in need of a ballot foundation. It always starts with the quarterback in football. The New England Loyalists novitiate made his debut against the Buffalo Bills in 1993 at 21.

He is following the trend of numerous great quarterbacks that came ahead after losing that first game. He will surely come later. All were flown away when he won Super Bowl XXXVI for them. Later on, he locked 4xPro-Bowl appearances. Upon his withdrawal in 2007, Bledsoe innovated the Double back Winery.

Tommy Maddox

Age: 21 years

Born: 9th February 1971

Height: 6 feet and 4 inches

Team: Denver Broncos

In the first round, Tommy Maddox was the 25th pick for the 1992 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos QB started his season against the rough-riding Oakland Aggressors in 1992 and lost. It was unsurprising. He is considering the Aggressors had a character for playing dirty and were unapologetic about it. It wasn’t an ideal preface into the league for the young beginner.

Maddox was a Super Bowl XL champion and Comeback Player of the Time in 2002. His career history is expansive, and he’s bounced around seven brigades in a career that began in 1992 and ended in 2005: Maddox, an enthusiastic golfer, nearly suitable for the 2007 U.S.

Sam Darnold

Age: 21 years

Born: 6th May 1997

Height: 6 feet and 3 inches

Team: New York Jets

Sam Darnold was considered the third pick of the 2018 NFL Draft in the first round. His debut for the New York Spurts came at just 21 against the Detroit Lions. However, taken by the pressure of the stage, his first pass was an interception returned for a touchdown. Darnold showed a stager’s countenance despite the rocky launch by finishing strong with 198 passing yards and two touchdowns. He carried the Spurts to a 48-17 palm.