How Do You Survive The Resident Evil 3 Video Game On Hard Mode?

You must be knowledgeable of the game before trying and beat hard mode. It sounds like an answer you could’ve easily guessed, but it is true. Knowing your enemy’s health, hitboxes, item placements, and quickest paths can make or break your game.

These are the things you’ll be expecting:

Jill will start his fight only with a handgun and a knife in her inventory.

You’ll begin with eight inventory slots (you’ll get four more additional slots when you get to Carlos on the city tram).

The zombies and Nemesis do more damage (Zombies can hit you up to three or four times before lowering your health, while Nemesis can hit you two times before turning your green health (excellent) to yellow (caution).

Likewise, your enemies also withstand more damage.

Lesser resources (scarce ammunition and fewer first aid sprays).

Ink ribbons are limited (most can still be found next to the typewriter)

The dodge mechanic is manual on hand. (Compared to natural, which helps you out a bit).

Nemesis drops individual items that are exclusive in hard mode only (Infinite Bullets case, Eagle 6.0 parts.)

Tips on Surviving

First of all, don’t try an all-out Rambo style on hard mode. I would not recommend it.

Be tactical in your approach, like figuring out which path to the next segment of the game would be the quickest and safest for you to take (there isn’t any secure path. It just means the route that would lead you to considerably lesser trouble). If possible, plan your journey.

You do not have to kill every enemy you see in sight. It would be best if you run through their sides, or kill only the enemy that’s blocking your path.

Be conservative with your resources. Since the number of ammo and healing items would be halved in hard mode, you need to be wise in using them.

In some cases, you would want to save up gun powders until you can combine three of the same or mixed kind with your reloading tool as the number of gunpowder of the same type increases the more of the mentioned rounds increases.

To give you an honest idea, here’s a list of gunpowder combinations:

Gunpowder A: 15 handgun ammo

Gunpowder A+A: 35 handgun ammo

Gunpowder A+A+A: 55 Handgun ammo

Gunpowder B+B+A: 60 Handgun ammo

Gunpowder A+A+B: 22 Shotgun shells

There will noticeably be lesser first aid sprays in hard mode. Consider combining your green herbs with red herbs more frequently.

You can kill up to three zombies in the head with one shotgun shot if they’re close enough in range.

Always Be Conscious of Your Health And Ammo

While Jill can show if she’s severely wounded (caution health) when she puts an arm on her side and if Jill is critically injured (critical health) when Jill begins to limp and can’t tell you visually the number of bullets she has left on her weapon.

Keep checking on your inventory now and then to see how much you have left. You can reload bullets from there where you wouldn’t have to bother risking being defenseless with going through reloading animation.

Be mindful of your health at all costs. Some non-boss enemies in hard mode also tend to kill you instantly, even when you’re just in cautionary health (Drain Deimos, Brain Suckers, and Hunters).

Save at least once in every area once you get to them

Uptown and downtown

Raccoon City Police Station

Raccoon City Hospital

Raccoon City Outskirts

Tips on fighting the Nemesis