Some of the Best Fairy Tail Games on Xbox and PS4 All Time!

A few anime in the industry perfectly match the familiarity of “Fairy Tail.” But you have yet to get many international video game versions. Most people in the Western part are becoming more addicted to such anime movies because these fairy tale video games are an essential part of daily live entertainment.

Therefore, you will see a smooth rise in fairy tail video games. No doubt, the Franchises have launched several awesome video games in the past. And if you have watched all of it from the franchises, you need more than these. Then, of course, you can check below some of the more video games that can entertain you more perfectly.

The titles of the video games are not sound locally, but these are getting much more famous in recent years. However, fans expect more launches from the franchises with new titles worldwide, keeping in mind that you can have a list of some best games. You can play these games on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iPhone, Xbox 360, and android, or play online.

Here you will get the details about some of these video games. Some of them are fighting games, and some are magic games. But don’t expect any fairy tale games from the list below.

Fairy Tail Hero’s Journey (2018)

Game Samba’s computer game adaptation of the Fairy Tail franchise is what any developer should watch when developing anime games. At the same time, you do have the likes of Dragon Ball Fighter Z. There are only a few games that do justice to the first content.

Hero’s Journey may be a title that appeals to Fairy Tail fans and gamers generally also. In 2017, after a successful closed beta, Hero’s Journey went live as a free-to-play title.

You get to play as many of the original iconic characters from the franchise, and you’ll fight as you explore well-crafted missions. If you’re a lore buff and keep trying to find bits and pieces of Fairy Tail lore, Hero’s Journey is where you should check out for more information on several of your favorite characters.

You start by picking a personality and sophistication; therefore, the customization system feels like MMORPG titles like World of Warcraft. You’ll be a Mage, Gunner, or a Magic Warrior. Each class has its unique play style, and it’s up to you to decide who you would like to play as.

When it involves cosmetics, there’s not much to be found, and other players using an equivalent character will look a bit like you. If you’ve played top-down RPG games before, you’ll receive the correct reception with the game’s mechanics. The developers included an excellent tutorial that you can undergo to find out about the in-depth mechanics and devour some tips.

One of the simplest things about the game is that you don’t need an elaborate PC or console to enjoy the title. You’ll stir up your browser and begin playing instantly as long as you’ve got reliable internet connectivity.

The progression system is sound, and you’ll love how engaging it’s to level up your characters and make yourself feel more powerful as you’re taking on deadly foes with lethal precision. If you’re a lover of Fairy Tail and are trying to find an easy web RPG, this is often a title you should obtain and play directly.

Fairy Tail Goku Mahou Ranbu

It is a game that is one of the simplest mobile games out there for Fairy Tail fans. But you can only catch on outside of Japan if you change the location of your cell phone. Available for iOS devices and Android, it is undoubtedly an enticing fighting game.

While it will not have the depth of combat of something like Street Fighter, it’s an entertaining game for players of all ages. Albeit it presents itself as a 3D RPG, there’s tons of fighting involved, and you would like to continually level your character up to stay up with the combat’s fast-paced action.

The gameplay is hugely like Fire Emblem, one of the simplest turn-based RPG franchises on Nintendo consoles. You get to create a celebration of your choice, and as you retain progress through the story. Furthermore, they win levels and become more powerful. Unlike Fire Emblem, permanent death isn’t a priority.

However, many monetization schemes are in situ since they may be free-to-play titles. You’ve got to place during a lot of your time to be ready to summon your favorite characters with high stats or spend money on the summons. Tons of the progression is tied to your luck rather than actual progress, so you’ve got to hope lady luck is in your favor before cashing on the title.

Fairy Tail Brave Saga

Fairy Tail Brave Saga is a Candy Crush Saga clone with anime characters. We see a number of the foremost popular characters make a return to the present highly addictive game. The developers did include a story that keeps progressing as you clear the amount, and it’s one of the simplest ways of blending multiple genres.

Making a puzzle level takes little time, and you’re continually pacing through the story. However, if you fail the puzzles several times in a row, you’ll be expected to attend it bent invest the money to get back all the progress. While the mechanic comes off as predatory to some users, it’s fairer than other offerings you’d find for android or iOS.

Fairy Tail Brave Guild

Brave Guild is one of the simplest CCGs if you like card games like Hearthstone. Unfortunately, the sport never saw a western release, and you’ve got to believe getting it from the Play Store or Japanese Apple Store.

You begin off employing a limited set of cards, and your deck-building skills are put to the test immediately. You gain experience and obtain better cards as you progress through the amount. Over time, you’ll be ready to make myriad decks that adopt different strategies.

You’ll also make a spread of midrange decks to possess a fun, aggressive playstyle while retaining the late-game elements of an impact deck. A guild system in-game allows you to collaborate with other online players. Furthermore, you can collectively work towards goals set by the game.

Fairy Tail Zeref Awakens

Fairy Tail Zeref Awakens may be a classic fighting game for PSP. However, it includes three main essential arcs in Fairy Tail lore, Oracion Seis, Tenrou Island, and Edolas. Fans were quite proud of the computer game adaptation of the storyline. If you want a fast recap of a number of the foremost iconic episodes of the anime, check out the game.

This game is not for the western shores because it was a Japan-exclusive title. With over 50 characters within the roster, Zeref Awakens can go head to go with a number of the foremost popular fighting games ever made. The developers did a tremendous job of staying faithful to the story arcs from the anime and manga. Therefore, fans must act quickly for future titles to form newer platforms.

Fairy Tail Gekitotsu! Kardia Daiseidou

The owner of PSP got Fairy Tail Zeref Awakens, Gekitotsu! Kardia Daiseidou is a prequel to the PSP title. Suppose you’re conversant in the Battle of Fairy Tail. It would help if you gave this game an attempt. The game boasts a massive cast of characters when it involves gameplay, so the story quests are engaging. There’s tons of replayability value if you’re a diehard Fairy Tale fan who wants to get the hidden lore connected to each character within the game.

Fairy Tail Gekitou! Madoushi Kessen

Fairy Tail Gekitou! Madoushi Kessen is one of the first famous titles that made it to Nintendo DS. Moreover, you’ll also try it out on the Nintendo 3DS via backward compatibility. If you’re a Nintendo 3DS owner, it’s much easier to urge access to the game outside of Japan by changing your region settings. It will allow you access to the Japanese Nintendo eShop. However, there’s no localization available. So you’ll be reliant on deciding the controls without subtitles assistance.

The fighting game features are like other anime adaptations on the console. Therefore, you’ve got your standard set of combos. It is more beginner-friendly than other fighting games. The combos are simple to tug off. But you’ve got to memorize all the key combinations to ensure you pull off the right moves.

Many side missions also offer you to earn extra items and level up your characters faster. Although Wizard Battle is the first Fairy Tale game to form it to Nintendo DS, the developers did an incredible job of optimizing the RPG for the platform. You recommend playing Fairy Tale Gekitou! Madoushi Kessen before the different DS titles on this list.

Fairy Tale Portable Guild 2

It is loosely supported by several of the earlier story arcs of the Fairy Tale franchise. You can experience the Journey of a number of our favorite characters everywhere again during this beautifully crafted RPG. The storyline needs to be canon, and you can form your character and explore various quests the sport offers.

There’s a guild system that permits you to attach with other players, but considering how old the title is, it’s tough to seek out active players you’ll play with in-game. However, you’ll always hop into the sport with your friends and celebrate with the guild-based quests.

The character creation tool is well done, and there are enough customization features to stop two characters from looking at an equivalent. You’ll try the game out on your PSP or PS Vita; therefore, the touchscreen controls feel very responsive.

Sunday VS Magazine: Shuuketsu! Choujou Daikessen

Sunday VS Magazine is undoubtedly one of the best Fairy Tale games, and if you still need to try it out on PSP. You’re skipping out on one of the best anime-to-computer game adaptations ever made.

The fighting game features a colorful cast of characters from Fairy Tale and the celebs from the Weekly Shounen Magazine and Shounen Sunday. It’s mostly a 2D fighter like Dragon Ball Fighter Z.

Moreover, you gave yourself time to teach all the fun combos to take advantage of the game’s deep combat system. There are dozens of characters to settle on from. And if you want to urge a hang of their abilities, you’ll head to the training mode to check them out.

You’ll also try brawler mode, which allows you to get swarms of AI enemies, but it’s relatively easy. At the same time, it’s easy to work out the controls in Japanese and play the combat modes. At the same time, the way of story cannot play by English-speaking players.