Every fact you need to know about Alice Greczyn

The full name of Alice Greczyn is Alice Meiqui Hannah Greczyn. She is an actress and model from America and has gained tremendous popularity for her superb roles in Sex Drive, Shrooms, The Dukes of Hazzard, and House of Fears.
Likewise, she is famous as Sage Lund in Heights Lincoln and Madeline Rybak in The Game of Lying. Since 2004, she has been active in the American entertainment industry and is still present.
Her first film debut was in 2004 for the role of Linda, in Sleepover and Quintuplets was her first television series. With time she featured in Investigating Love (2007), An American in China (2008), Exit Speed (2008), Ghost Perv (2011), Stefano Fomaggio (2014).
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Alice Meiqui Hannah Greczyn
Date of birth: February 6, 1986
Place of birth: Walnut Creek, California
Age: 36 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Aquarius
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @alicegreczyn
Twitter: @alicefood
Net Worth: approx. $1-5M
Spouse/boyfriend: Grey Damon
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Alice Greczyn Weight: 51 kg or 115lbs
- Alice Greczyn Height: 5’7″ or 170cm
- Alice Greczyn Bra size: 31A
- Alice Greczyn Shoe size: 9US
- Alice Greczyn Body Measurement: 31-24-33 inches
Facts about Alice Greczyn
- On February 6, 1986, Greczyn was born in Walnut Creek, California. She is the oldest of five children. As a child, Greczyn participated in figure skating. Greczyn is of European and Asian descent.
- On her legacy, Greczyn stated that she is mainly French, Japanese, and Polish and knows German, Chinese, Korean, Irish, Native American, Greek, Hungarian, Turkish, Swedish, and Czech.
- Greczyn spent most of her childhood days with her adored siblings. For her early education, Greczyn was homeschooled in Colorado. Later she went to Front Range Community College at 15.
- With a role in the movie Sleepover, Greczyn started her career. In the same year, she played her part in Fat Albert.
- In a year, Alice was able to get a lot of attention and a positive reaction from the audience. In 2011, Greczyn was a Victoria Beckham’s denim and eyewear line model.
- With increased fame and prominence, fans are curious about her life partner. Her husband is Grey Damon.
- She has earned a large fan following on social media. On Instagram, Greczyn has 39.4k followers.
- The net worth of Alice Greczyn is $1-5 million. She has attained good fortune through her career as an actress and model.