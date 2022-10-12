Every fact you need to know about Alice Greczyn

The full name of Alice Greczyn is Alice Meiqui Hannah Greczyn. She is an actress and model from America and has gained tremendous popularity for her superb roles in Sex Drive, Shrooms, The Dukes of Hazzard, and House of Fears.

Likewise, she is famous as Sage Lund in Heights Lincoln and Madeline Rybak in The Game of Lying. Since 2004, she has been active in the American entertainment industry and is still present.

Her first film debut was in 2004 for the role of Linda, in Sleepover and Quintuplets was her first television series. With time she featured in Investigating Love (2007), An American in China (2008), Exit Speed (2008), Ghost Perv (2011), Stefano Fomaggio (2014).

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Alice Meiqui Hannah Greczyn

Date of birth: February 6, 1986

Place of birth: Walnut Creek, California

Age: 36 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @alicegreczyn

Twitter: @alicefood

Net Worth: approx. $1-5M

Spouse/boyfriend: Grey Damon

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Alice Greczyn Weight: 51 kg or 115lbs

Alice Greczyn Height: 5’7″ or 170cm

Alice Greczyn Bra size: 31A

Alice Greczyn Shoe size: 9US

Alice Greczyn Body Measurement: 31-24-33 inches

Facts about Alice Greczyn