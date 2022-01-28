Discover the underwater world and dive deep into these submerged Slots

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sink your feet into the soft sand of the ocean floor, standing where no man has stood before? Or to sail into the sunset and reel in some unique underwater creatures, discover hidden treasures, or get swept up by the waterfalls and the waves? Well, look no further because these Paddy Power online Slots are sure to get you soaking up the underwater wonders in no time.

Read on to find out more.

Tridentia

Dive into the deep blue beside the mighty god Poseidon. The god of the sea acts as this game’s wild, expanding and upgrading stacks of symbols during the free spin bonus round. Set across five reels, with 20 paylines and bounds of excitement, this underwater extravaganza can be played from just 0.10 credits!

Deep on the foot of the ocean floor, you’ll find some magnificent marble columns framing the reels, with tiled mosaics stretching across the screen in the form of playing-card symbols, alongside an array of other Greek-themed icons, including ships, vases, and even a winged Pegasus on the reels. A grand Greek temple acts as the game’s scatter, and landing three of these on the reels will unlock the free games feature, where Poseidon will harness the power of the sea, providing you with free spins and even more ways to win! But that’s not all – the highest value base game symbol, the golden trident, can bag you a win worth 50x your bet if you land five on a payline! So, what are you waiting for? Uncover the magic, mysteries and marvels of Tridentia, today!

Fishin’ Frenzy

Fishin’ Frenzy is one of the most popular slot game franchises of all time, and it’s obvious why. When you explore the hidden depths of this five-reel slot game, you’ll see that you have the opportunity to reel in some incredible wins, all whilst living out your angling fantasies.

Gameplay starts from just 0.10 coins, and with that, you’ll have the chance to board the boat and go on a wild adventure to see what treasures are waiting for you beneath the surface. As you spin, you can expect to find some playing card symbols, making up the lower-paying icons in the game. the high-paying icons include fishing supplies, a seagull and a swim ring. The seagull is the most lucrative symbol, as he can bag you up to 5,000x your stake!

A boat sailing out to sea is the game’s scatter symbol, and when three or more of these sail across your screen, you’ll reach the exciting bonus game. The bonus game will provide you with free spins and even more prizes when additional scatters appear on the reels. There’s also a wild symbol, which is represented by a fisherman holding a golden fish in his hand, who can pay you up to 5,000x your bet upon forming a winning line! This game truly is a catch you won’t want to miss!

Spirit of the River

Set upon the backdrop of a breathtaking waterfall, you’ll be able to enjoy plentiful prizes and majestic sights as you spin these Aztec-themed reels. During this game, both horizontal and vertical wins are up for grabs, alongside up to eight reels and a unique four by six grid. Gameplay starts from just 0.20 coins, and within the riverbed you’ll discover four patterned Aztec stones, a trio of Aztec hieroglyphics, an Aztec chief, a warrior and a priestess. There are wild and scatter symbols in play throughout the game, with the water drop scatter activating the free spins bonus feature, where, if the Spirit of the River is on your side, then you’ll find four water drops dripping from the Spirit Tower on the right-hand side of the reels during every round of 20 spins. This will unleash eight free spins, and a further four scatters will reward you with an additional five free spins that can be re-triggered an unlimited number of times!

In addition, during the free spin bonus rounds, there are four animal spirit modifiers that’ll come to life, transforming the reels and providing you with modifiers such as random wilds, new mystery symbols and expanded rows up to eight symbols wide! The animals capable of unlocking such wonders include turtles, frogs, dolphins and octopi. What’s not to love?