All You Need To Know About Carl Anthony

Anthony Payne, born Carl, has an approximate wealth of around $1 million. He is a producer and director and a television and stage actor. He used to go for musical passion in the Fiorello High LaGuardia School of Arts and Music, By Performing Arts in New York. After graduation, he went to study and graduated from Howard University.

During his elementary school years, Carl also started to portray his performance in the children’s theater. He went viral and then played various roles on television and in films. His big-screen debut was back in the year 1985, called The Last Dragon. Payne also made his name for himself when he appeared as Cockroach on blockbuster The Cosby Show.

Eventually, he got some starring, guest-starring, and recurring roles on other television shows such as True Colors, Hothouse, Quantum Leap, ThirtySomething, and Quantum Leap. One of his most notable roles was Cole Brown’s character on Martin. He also performed in the film called First Impression, which was a very hit movie. Carl studied acting at the First All Children’s Theater; he also produced and directed many web series, music videos, and short films.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Carl Anthony Payne II

Source of Wealth: Film, Television

Date of Birth: May 24, 1969

Age: 50

Place of Birth: New Jersey, Trenton, USA

Height: 5′ 6 feet/inches

Marital Status: Married with Melika Payne

Nationality: United States

Occupation: Actor

Ethnicity: Black

Education: Fiorello LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, Howard University and Performing Arts, New York

Facts About Carl Anthony

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Talking about Carl’s wealth comes from starring in two popular sitcoms, Martin and The Cosby Show. Additionally, he has performed in several Christmas movies, including Christmas Dilemma, One Crazy Christmas, Boxing Day: and every day but Christmas. A Day After Christmas,

And other TV shows such as movies also, Carl has enrolled in include – Thirtysomething, Hull High, True Colors, Rock Me, Baby Jack & Jill, George Lopez, Detroiters, Love Me or Leave Me, There’s a Stranger in My House, Step Up: High Water, For Richer or Poorer, Young Dylan, Young Dylan and What Love Will Make You Do.

Recently, he covered filming for the GMC/Aspire’s new TV show For Richer or For Poorer, which starred Rockmond Dunbar and Letoya Luckett.

Accordingly, this famous actor and beloved by his fans Carl Anthony Payne II, has a calculated net worth of $1.5 million.