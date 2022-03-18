Andrei Skoch: Biography of a deputy and philanthropist

Andrei Skoch is a State Duma deputy from the Belgorod region and a philanthropist who founded the “Pokolenie” (“Generation”) humanitarian organization.

He has been helping medical institutions and citizens of Belgorod as well as participating in the development of the region for 25 years.

Skoch’s secondary and higher education

The politician was born on January 30, 1966. Together with his parents, he lived in the Nikolskoye’ village near Moscow, where he later graduated from school.

He received an education in psychology at Moscow State. 12 years later, Andrei Skoch attained the title of Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences, devoting his dissertation to the topic of charity in Russia.

Andrei Vladimirovich has received a number of state awards and commendations. For achievements in the legislative field and for the implementation of significant social projects, he was awarded the medals of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, I and II degrees, the Order of Alexander Nevsky Order, the Medal of Merit for the Belgorod Land, I degree, a commendation from the President of the Russian Federation, and many other distinctions.

Professional activity

Andrei Skoch’s entrepreneurial career began in the 80s: he developed his own business with his friend Lev Kvetnoi. The business partners have worked in a variety of industries: they traded parts for personal computers, operated a bakery, processed oil and sold petrol at petrol stations specially created for this purpose.

The business was going well and was quite profitable, which they decided to direct toward the purchase of assets in the investment company Interfin. By the end of the 1990s, the investment fund’s portfolio included the shares in a number of the large metallurgical plants in the Belgorod region.

Skoch left the entrepreneurial field in 1999 — at that time, his interests shifted towards political activity. In the same year, he applied to participate in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. More than half of the voters in the Belgorod region voted for him, which allowed him to pass to the lower house of parliament.

The politician entrusted the management of his assets in the company to his father Vladimir Nikitovich, who subsequently increased the family’s well-being and played a significant role in the development of Interfin.

Andrei Vladimirovich has held the post of deputy for more than 20 years. During this period, he took part in the development of over 160 draft laws concerning many areas of public life: these changes regulated the procedure for registration of real estate rights, related to the financing of environmental projects in the Arctic, aided in the protection of information online, and more.

Andrei skoch’s foundation: its history and projects

Andrei Vladimirovich is not only engaged in political activities, but also helps people directly. In 1996, he founded the Pokolenie humanitarian foundation, which has supported doctors and active youth, awarding cash prizes to the most talented representatives, implemented educational projects, and also provided financial and other support to veterans, big families and other segments of the population.

Andrei Skoch’s humanitarian organization improves the lives of Belgorod’s residents by sponsoring art, science, sports, and initiatives to preserve historical heritage. Skoch’s Foundation is engaged in the development of healthcare, acquiring medical equipment and medicine for hospitals and individual citizens. With the participation of the Pokolenie Foundation, three medical centers and 29 paramedic-obstetric stations were built in the Belgorod region.

The activity of the Pokolenie Foundation is also aimed at improving the level of education in the Russian Federation, for this purpose, Andrei Vladimirovich’s organization gears its efforts toward the younger generation. A specialized scholarship program entitled “The best student of the Year” is provided for students who succeed in their studies. In 2020, 30 winners of the competition in 15 nominations received scholarships of the I and II degrees, which amounted to 15,000 and 10,000 rubles respectively.

For the past 15 years, the Skoch’s Foundation has been organizing the “Novoe Pokolenie” (“New Generation”) youth camp twice a year. Within its framework, young people develop important skills for the modern world, including:

– the art of effective communication;

– public speaking skills;

– mastery of theatrical arts, and more.

Andrei Vladimirovich also founded the educational platform “Knowledge Foundation”, thanks to which any resident of the region can study toward their profession of interest for free.

Andrei’s father V.N. Skoch is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Pokolenie Foundation. He supports the organization and regularly allocates funds for its development.

One-time assistance to the people

Skoch’s Humanitarian Foundation supports, among other things, one-time charitable initiatives and projects. The Pokolenie Foundation provided assistance to the blood transfusion service at the Federal State Budgetary Institution “RCCH” of the Ministry of Health of Russia: two million rubles were allocated for the further distribution of payments to donors.

With the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pokolenie Foundation supported medical workers, providing them with everything necessary to work in the red zone. In the first month and a half, the foundation had spent 60 million rubles to purchase protective equipment for the medical staff of clinics in the Belgorod region, and the Chernyavskaya CRH received a Lada Largus car as a gift so that the doctors could visit patients at home.

Andrei Vladimirovich’s organization also helps in the development of local sports: 350 million rubles were allocated for the construction of the Martial Arts Sports Palace in Stary Oskol. It provided a gym for boxing and wrestling, a room with modern simulators, a medical center and a coaching room. The main gym accommodates 500 spectators and 120 athletes.

Skoch’s Charitable Foundation is in close cooperation with other humanitarian organizations: the Third Age Foundation received 19 million rubles for the implementation of a project of social assistance to elderly people. In addition, 16 million rubles were sent to “the Exit in Belgorod” (“ Vykhod v Belgorode”) Foundation, which implements a program to help research and treat autism.