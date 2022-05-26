Advergaming: discover the most fun way of advertising

If you still don’t know what advergaming is, we will show you how advertising and the gaming industry came together to create the most fun way to make a brand known to the world.

As the digital industry evolves, new formats have emerged to connect with people in the online world. Brands have been able to identify this, allowing them to explore new advertising methods such as in-game advertising, gamification, or advergaming.

In this article, we will focus on advergaming. Join us to explore how this new way of advertising has become one of the most effective in the world of marketing, and let’s also see some examples of the creativity and ingenuity of some brands. Let the game begin!

What is advergaming?

Advergaming is an advertising technique that promotes a brand’s products or services through video games developed under the brand’s name. The term comes from the combination of advertising and game.

Its objective is to generate notoriety and improve brand engagement. In addition, it is one of the favorite strategies of companies that usually have high budgets. It places them at the top of the minds of their consumers by associating their product or service with something as fun as games. Who doesn’t like to play?

Video games developed as part of an advergaming strategy are usually very creative and tell stories around the service or product to be promoted. In addition, they are generally free and compatible with the different devices on the market, like some paper writing services post free essays and articles under a brand name.

One of the main differences between advergaming and other forms of advertising in the gaming industry is that here the presence of the brand is not secondary but constitutes the main core of the video game, and the product is usually the main protagonist of the story.

Without a doubt, advergaming is one of the most fun and effective ways of advertising. But what exactly is advergaming, and why is it so crucial for a brand? Keep learning about the fascinating world of advertising with us!

What is the difference between advergaming and in-game advertising?

As you already know, the union between advertising and the gaming and sports industry gave birth to many different ways of promoting a brand. Therefore, it is essential to differentiate each of them and know what they consist of.

In the case of advergaming, it is often confused with another concept with a strong presence in the sector: in-game advertising. The main difference is that, as we have already mentioned, in the case of advergaming, the brand is the protagonist of the game, and the story develops around it.

On the other hand, in-game advertising includes advertising for a product or brand within a game. For example, if you are a Fortnite player, you will surely know that Thanos, the famous character from The Avengers, was included in the video game to promote the movie.

Continue learning about the difference between these two concepts and how to take advantage of video game advergaming to promote your brand.

Benefits of advergaming

At first glance, advergaming is an innovative and ingenious way to promote a product. Let’s see how the specific reasons why this strategy is a great choice:

Advergaming is characterized by offering a non-invasive way to connect with the public. In this case, the user himself addresses the game and voluntarily interacts with it.

It is easy to customize; developing a game from scratch allows the brand to adapt its personality and values to create a unique and representative product.

It is easily virtualized; if a game is well designed, it becomes addictive, and users’ chances of sharing it with their friends increase. Surely you can remember the last game that kept you up until the wee hours of the morning.

It is easily measurable; like all digital advertising actions, it allows you to record all the interactions that a user has with the game, for example, the time spent on it or how many times a day they enter.

The benefits of advergaming are so many that they cannot be counted on the fingers of one’s hands. According to Gestionet, “if the user has fun and spends time with our video game, he will remember much more and better what we tell him, and at the same time we will create a bond of loyalty with him.”

Examples of advergaming

To better understand what advergaming is, let’s look at some of the best-known success stories. This way, you will be able to confirm that, used in the right way, advergames can be the perfect strategy.

So let’s have some fun with these examples of advergaming. Spoiler alert: they’re so creative they’ll make you want to play them right away!

M&M’s – Shell Shocked

Shell Shocked is, without a doubt, one of the most admired advergaming examples by all. The famous brand M&M’s relied on the successful dynamics of the Conecta3 games to develop their advergame.

The idea was simple but powerful: connect a minimum of 3 M&M’s of the same color to be eliminated. This advergame caught millions of users in minutes, and its popularity grew unstoppably.

It was a basic game, but with a tremendous positive impact for the brand, as it indeed made many people crave a delicious pack of their favorite M&M’s to accompany the fun of this advergame. Following the success of Shell Shocked, the brand created its own adventure video game for PlayStation with more than 20 levels to download for free.

Volkswagen – #Polowers

The advergaming example you will see now will blow your mind and show you the immense opportunity behind social networks.

Volkswagen launched an original campaign on Twitter to promote the launch of its new Polo model. The game revolved around the hashtag #Polowers, a virtual race in which users advanced based on tweets that included the hashtag.

In this way, every time someone made a publication with the hashtag, they were immediately placed first in the “race,” and meanwhile, the Volkswagen account was showing images of its new model. Thus, when the brand stopped, the user in the first position won an incredible new Volkswagen Polo.

This campaign placed Volkswagen among the top of the most innovative brands globally, as it shows that they know the potential of social networks to encourage competition and play around with their brand. Let’s take a look at some of the results of this advergaming campaign:

The average posting rate was five tweets per second.

It was Trending Topic on Twitter all day long.

It is one of the best case studies that even Twitter uses to promote itself.

Magnum – Magnum Pleasure Hunt

Magnum is a brand of chocolates from the Unilever company. Its advergaming example is also one of the most famous and must-mention when discussing this type of advertising.

This famous advergame consists in the fact that the protagonist, controlled by the player, had to hunt for chocolate bonbons through different online worlds, which turned out to be the famous platforms of Spotify, YouTube, or Dove (another product of the brand).

The game became so addictive that it reached more than 7 million people shortly after its launch, with an average playtime of 5 minutes. Its second version came with 15 million impressions on social networks!

As you can see, social networks are advergaming’s best friends because it is useless to develop a great game if you do not promote it in the place where your potential players spend most of their time.

For this reason, keeping your brand’s social media profiles optimized is fundamental in an advergaming strategy. YouTube, in particular, will help you create fantastic advertising videos that entice users to give your game a try. Learn with our guide how to get more subscribers to your YouTube channel.

Red Bull – Red Bull Formula Face

The famous energy drink brand has always created innovative advertisements, and you surely remember some of their commercials.

In 2012, it strongly entered the world of advergaming with a very ingenious game that consisted in driving a car through the player’s facial expressions recognized through the PC’s webcam.

The player could select his favorite car and the driver’s avatar in this advergame, and scores could be shared on Facebook. In this way, the competition was encouraged, and players were motivated to relive the experience to do better each time.

As you have seen, there is something in common with these advergaming examples we have seen. Can you identify what it is? You’re right if you thought of a great story around their product.

To make a successful advergaming campaign, it is vital to develop a story that captivates your consumers and makes them connect with the experience of the protagonist of your game. Moreover, if your consumer already has a “feeling” for your product… boom! You are guaranteed total success.

Learning how to tell fascinating stories should be one of the first steps of your advergaming strategy, and having a storytelling template at hand will be a great help when you want to put those ideas on paper to bring them to reality.

After knowing what advergaming is, you will surely have the desire to carry out a campaign of this type. There is no more fun way to advertise! Because, as Puro Marketing states, “consumers play with the brand.”