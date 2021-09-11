3 Ways To Manage Your Finances as a Modern Homeowner

Financial health is a big question for many homeowners. Building a nest egg, taking care of daily and monthly billing needs, and providing the structure required of you by your family, friends, and other loved ones can take its toll on a homeowner who is just trying to make ends meet and stay above water.

In the United States today, homeownership also means debt: A huge margin of U.S. residents are college graduates—and carrying some degree of student loan debt—and even more carry credit card balances that add up to an average of around $6,200 per person. When you add in the mortgage repayments and expenses that come along with the rigors of simple tasks within daily life, it can add up to a hefty monthly set of outgoing expenses.

Yet managing your finances doesn’t have to be an impossible climb. Getting ahead of bills and mitigating costs is actually quite simple. Continue reading to uncover three great resources for homeowners seeking to lower their financial burden and enjoy their daily quality of life even more.

1. Start with easy-to-slash bills.

Bills like electricity, insurance, and cable are actually incredibly easy to lock in discounts on. These are things you use every day, and because of this, the expense is seen as a necessity. For most of us, that translates into a state of acceptance: Whatever the provider quotes you is simply the price you’ll pay. After all, you need the service so what can you do?

The answer might surprise you; in truth, you can do a lot about these expenses. Understanding the ways energy costs can rise is the first step in unlocking lower gas and electricity pricing. The structure of these utilities leaves the supply up to your discretion, yet energy providers charge you their own base rate if you fail to elect a supplier yourself.

Choosing a supplier to provide the energy you need to power your life can save you hundreds of dollars every year (perhaps, even more, depending on your home’s layout and usage statistics). Reducing the monthly fee taken by these utilities gives you greater cash flow each month and will enable you and your family to save faster in pursuit of those things you’ve all been dreaming of for so long.

2. Start saving smarter

Another key feature of a fiscally stable home is the ownership of a variety of savings products. Looking into good online banks (like Axos Bank, Ally Bank, and other online bank options that are upending the market for banking services) is the first step in this important direction.

An online bank provides the best APY on the market and these financial institutions often bundle checking account and savings account types together in order to provide customers with the best of both worlds. Investing your money into an online bank’s savings account offerings that provide you with a competitive rate and other perks like free ATM withdrawals with your debit card and easy transfer options is an essential component in gaining financial independence.

3. Refinance high-interest debt for easier repayments.

Finally, tackling debt is a big deal for homeowners seeking to clear away the stress that’s all too often associated with shaky financial wellbeing. Refinancing debt is a simple and transparent way to gain a foothold on your financial pitfalls. Borrowing from a trusted lender—like your online bank, credit union, or other financial institution—will give you the funds you need to pay off higher-interest debt (such as those from credit cards) and simplify repayments by bringing each one under the aegis of a single lender and credit account.

Paying one monthly payment rather than a series of them will help with your financial planning, and with a consolidation loan, you have a tangible target for becoming debt-free by the end of the repayment term. With these strategies, championing your home’s personal finances can be made easy.