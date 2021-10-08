3 Reasons Why CBD Continues to Dominate National Markets

For those who are not interested in hemp or cannabis, the arrival of cannabidiol (CBD) and its massive impact nationwide may come as a bit of a surprise. To clarify, CBD is a chemical compound known as a cannabinoid that is derived from the hemp plant. But why is this simple plant substance so wildly popular among the wellness community and the general population? Let’s take a closer look at three reasons why CBD continues to dominate national markets today.

CBD doesn’t come with a psychoactive high like THC.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main cannabinoid in cannabis that gives marijuana its reputation. However, even for those who live in states where cannabis is legal, they may not want to indulge due to the impact it has on them. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t get you high. Instead, it is purported to offer similar benefits to THC without that high feeling that you get when you smoke or otherwise ingest THC. For this reason alone, CBD has become a popular alternative to those who simply can’t or don’t want to partake in marijuana.

If you're looking to try CBD for yourself, you should start out with a reputable CBD brand. This CBD company uses organic hemp to prevent contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals from making their way into your CBD products and offers third-party lab testing so you know exactly what you're getting. This high-end brand also offers a wide range of products that you can enjoy on your own time. The only thing to remember before you add CBD to your routine is to speak with your doctor to learn more about what CBD is and whether this hemp derivative is right for you!

CBD may be able to help you feel more at ease.

The goal for many who take CBD is to experience many of the benefits that come with THC. Let's imagine, for example, that you haven't visited the dentist in a while. You may be experiencing symptoms like swollen gums, bleeding gums, or food getting caught between your teeth after you eat. As a result, you decide to book an appointment with a quality dental practice to get a dental examination and cleaning. You may be a little sore afterward and may look for something to comfort you immediately following your recent cleaning and your shining set of teeth.

Some users of CBD report that taking CBD has allowed them to feel more at ease afterward. While more research needs to be conducted in order to understand how CBD impacts us, this is a good enough reason for some to use CBD to improve their state of mind and reaction to certain procedures. Better yet, CBD carries few side effects, making it safer for you to use and less likely to cause any dangerous side effects if you accidentally take too much. This is another reason why CBD is so popular.

The CBD industry offers a wide range of products to choose from.

The versatility of CBD’s application makes it a popular wellness product for many. If you’re someone who prefers smoking, you can turn to plain CBD bud or vape pens and cartridges to try CBD for yourself. If you’re someone who enjoys the taste of things, there are items like CBD gummies and CBD tinctures. Finally, many brands make CBD topicals that you can use on your skin. No matter what it is you’re looking for, you’re guaranteed to find a product that meets your needs.

There’s a reason why CBD has exploded in popularity, and some of the factors that contributed to its popularity are featured above. If you’re considering CBD for yourself, you can use the guide above to better understand what it is and why so many are enamored with it.