Marisol Nichols Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Marisol Nichols is a famous and brilliant Hollywood actress. She was born in Chicago, US, on 2nd November 1973. She has attained a degree from the school of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, in the 90s. She is famous for playing Nadia Yassirina Fox series 24 and as Hermione Lodge on CW drama series named Riverdale. She has acted in various roles in many award-winning films like Vegas Vacation in 1997, Felon, and a jail drama in 2008, an Anti-terrorist unit film 24 in 2001. She has been awarded the Aquila chrysaetos award for her astonishing acting in dramas and movies. She has gained three ALMA award nominations for her fabulous performance.

