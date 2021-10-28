Tech And Entertainment Gift Ideas For Those Who Love Gadgets

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a tech-lover yourself or married to someone gaga about gadgets, there’s bound to be something out there to tickle you pink.

Since a gift is always more personal than a gift card, there’s no reason not to invest in that perfect gadget or gimmick. And while at it, and especially with so many enticing options around, you may as well grab something for yourself too.

IVY Wireless Mini Photo Printer

This particular gadget is perfect for anybody wanting to take their selfie-taking shenanigans to the next level.

Canon’s nifty little IVY mini printer not only allows the budding photographer to instantly print 2-by-3-inch images directly from their smartphone but also lines the back of each photo with special peel-and-stick for adhesion.

You’ll find one at Amazon.

No-Noise Sleepbuds

Whether you’re trying to make a noise or to block some out, there are few as good at the folks at Bose for getting it just right.

Bose’s Sleepbuds pair instantly with the manufacturer’s Sleep app for smartphones. After that, it’s simply a matter of turning them on and waving those annoying night-time sounds goodbye by listening to soothing sounds proven to help you doze off peacefully instead.

They come standard in a charging case of brushed aluminium, and you’ll get to pick up a pair from Bose online.

Smart Dog Collar

While we’ve encountered several of these, Link AKC’s Smart Dog Collar has got to be our favourite for sheer comfort and fit.

Complete with a GPS tracker and monitor for those round-the-garden romps when you’re way, this is a must have for every pooch in touch with their tech-side.

Amazon stocks these too.

Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Bottle

Instead of yelling at them round the hour about the importance of keeping up hydration levels, why not gift them with a glow-y reminder bottle that will light up when it’s time to take a sip of H2O?’

Increasing hydration levels doesn’t get easier or more “on time” than this.

Order yours directly from Hidrate Spark.

Cocktails On Demand

Forget about gifting him yet another cocktail shaker for his favourite party act this year. Instead, consider the cocktail-making gift that keeps on giving with the Bartesian cocktail maker system.

It works with the help of a cocktail capsule for mixing up drinks fit for a movie set in a matter of seconds.

They’re available from Williams Sonoma.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug

The Wemo mini smart plug from Belkin takes smartphone-controlled devices to the next level, just like casino slots games. And best of all is it connects with just about every assistant known to tech-loving man – Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit, they’re all supported.

Get one (or more!) from Amazon.

Pro-Ject’s Wireless Turntable

With vinyls suddenly everywhere, nobody wants to be caught without a turntable. So, why not settle for the most eye-catching one on the block?

It’s from Pro-Ject and comes standard with Bluetooth connectivity for hooking up with any old (or new) audio system.