Max Nichols Relation with Rachel Nichols Measurements, Career, Net Worth

Max Nichols is an American born Hollywood director, actor, and producer who is well recognized for his work in a popular American Comedy and Romantic film known as Two Night Stand (2014); he was also a producer of the Day 5 series in (2016), He is also known for being the husband of Racheal Nichols an American sports broadcaster who is a television host for ESPN currently, a sports reporter, and an anchor.

Personal life and a Career

Max was born in California on December 9 of 1973, in the USA. Mike Nichols, His father, the film director, actor, and comedian is an Oscar award-winning the. for his hard work in the movies like, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf, and The Graduate in 1967 Silkwood 1984, and Working Girl in 1989.

Max had three stepmothers. Max’s father, Mike Nichols, was Jewish, believed in a different religion. Max was brought up by his dad Mike Nichols and mom Annabel Davis-Goff. Annabel is an Irish writer and the first of Nichol’s three wives.

The 47-year old Max is famous for producing the ongoing TV series Day 5 (2016) and rom-com Two Night Stand in 2014. Besides, Max’s sense of fashion and hairstyles is something else if you look at his pictures.

Relation with Rachel Nichols

Rachel is an American sports broadcaster currently a television host for ESPN.

Max and Rachel have been married for over two decades, they met in their teens, and heavy.com reports that it was during a summer camp in Maine. They got married in New York on May 25, 2001

His Net Worth

Nichols, an American Actor, Director, has an estimated net worth of around 3 million dollars. This amount is according to his properties under his name.

All about the Body Measurements of Max Nichols

Here are the body measurements of this stunning actor:

Height: 6’1″ (1.85 m)

Weight : 77 kg (169 lb)

Chest: 38 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Blue

Further critical details of the actor

Full Name: Max Nichols

Nick Name : Max

Date Of Birth : December 9, 1973

Birth Place : Los Angeles, California

Horoscope : Sagittarius

Religion : Judaism

Nationality : American

Ethnicity : White

Father’s Name : Mike Nichols

Mother’s Name : Annabel Davis-Goff

Marital Status: Married

Profession: Actor, Director

Overview

Max Nichols is not the type to go round beating his chest on social media. He prefers to keep a low profile with internet life.