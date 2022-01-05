Who is Marisol Maldonado, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Marisol Maldonado is not only famous as a producer but also got popularity when she became the wife of well-known singer Rob Thomas.
Everyone knows Rob is a songwriter and multi-instrumental singer. He is a solo artist and has written songs for several artists in which Travis, Marc Anthony, Pat Green Willie Nelson included. Let’s talk about his wife’s personal details.
|Marisol Maldonado real name
|Marisol Maldonado
|Marisol Maldonado Birthday
|27 May 1971
|Marisol Maldonado Age
|50
|Marisol Maldonado gender
|Female
|Marisol Maldonado height
|5’7”
|Marisol Maldonado Nationality
|American
|Marisol Maldonado Ethnicity
|White
|Marisol Maldonado profession
|Producer
|Marisol Maldonado Net Worth
|$17 million (husband Net worth)
|Marisol Maldonado /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends
|Married/ Rob Thomas
|Marisol Maldonado Twitter
|N/A
|Marisol Maldonado Instagram
|N/A
Facts
- Marisol Maldonado was born on 27 May 1971. She is 50 years old and
- She stands tall as five feet and seven inches, but no one knows about her weight and other body measurements
- Marisol does not share her net worth details on social media. Therefore, we don’t know her net worth. Her husband, Rob Thomas, ‘s net worth is $17 million.
- Yes, Marisol is the wife of famous singer Rob Thomas. They met in 1997 and toed in knot in1999. The couple doesn’t have children.
- Marisol is the stepmother of Rob’s son Maison Avery William Thomas.
- She was born in Queens, New York City.
- She produced the best comedy series in which the most famous is My Secret Record, and Punk’d included.
- There is the fact that Marisol is struggling with her health. She is suffering from an auto-immune tick-born disease.
- Marisol is not active on social media; therefore, no details are given about her social media accounts.