Biography

Who is Marisol Maldonado, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Marisol Maldonado is not only famous as a producer but also got popularity when she became the wife of well-known singer Rob Thomas.

Everyone knows Rob is a songwriter and multi-instrumental singer. He is a solo artist and has written songs for several artists in which Travis, Marc Anthony, Pat Green Willie Nelson included. Let’s talk about his wife’s personal details.

Marisol Maldonado real name Marisol Maldonado
Marisol Maldonado Birthday 27 May 1971
Marisol Maldonado Age 50
Marisol Maldonado gender Female
Marisol Maldonado height 5’7”
Marisol Maldonado Nationality American
Marisol Maldonado Ethnicity White
Marisol Maldonado profession Producer
Marisol Maldonado Net Worth $17 million (husband Net worth)
Marisol Maldonado /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends Married/ Rob Thomas
Marisol Maldonado Twitter N/A
Marisol Maldonado Instagram N/A

 

Facts

  1. Marisol Maldonado was born on 27 May 1971. She is 50 years old and
  2. She stands tall as five feet and seven inches, but no one knows about her weight and other body measurements
  3. Marisol does not share her net worth details on social media. Therefore, we don’t know her net worth. Her husband, Rob Thomas, ‘s net worth is $17 million.
  4. Yes, Marisol is the wife of famous singer Rob Thomas. They met in 1997 and toed in knot in1999. The couple doesn’t have children.
  5. Marisol is the stepmother of Rob’s son Maison Avery William Thomas.
  6. She was born in Queens, New York City.
  7. She produced the best comedy series in which the most famous is My Secret Record, and Punk’d included.
  8. There is the fact that Marisol is struggling with her health. She is suffering from an auto-immune tick-born disease.
  9. Marisol is not active on social media; therefore, no details are given about her social media accounts.
