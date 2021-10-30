Ludacris Upcoming Movies List, News, Trailer and Release Date

Christopher Brian Bridges is the real name of Ludacris. He is an American rapper, and he acts as well. He is known for the Fast and Furious film series.

Ludacris has won many awards over the years, as a rapper and an actor. His most prominent is the Best Actor for Unpredicatble in 2006.

Ludacris is a rapper and actor born in Champaign, Illinois. Ludacris’s age is 41 years.

He received his education from Emerson Middle School, River Forest High School and then attended Georgia State University, where he studied music management.

Ludacris wrote his first rap song when he was only nine years old, and after three years, he joined a rap group.

His music career started when he got an internship at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 and in 1998, he started recording his debut album.

The first movie that started his acting career was 2 Fast 2 Furious, in which he starred as Tej.

His first movie was Wash, but he only appeared as a customer in it. His major role was in 2 Fast 2 Furious . In 2004, he appeared in Crash, and starred as Anthony.

He then appeared in Hustle & Flow, Fred Claus, Max Payne and RocknRolla.In 2009 he appeared in two games, Ball Don’t lie as Julius and Gamer. After two years, he again appeared in movies; Fast Five, Breakaway and New Year’s Eve.

He also appeared in Fast and Furious 6 and then as a judge on Rising Star. In 2016, he played the role of Willie Brown in Run Like the Devil.He again appeared in Fast and Furious 8 as Tej Parker.H e worked in a tv series called Eve, for an episode that came out in 2005. He worked in The Simpsons, in an episode that came out in 2007.

John Henry

It is a drama and a thriller. It is about a man who lives in Los Angeles, and his life changes when he meets two kids who are running from a gang.

Director: Will Forbes

Cast: Terry Crews, Ludacris, Tyler Alvarez, Ken Foree, Dohn Norwood, Kimberly Hebert Greogory

Release Date: 2019

Superstition: The Rule of 3’s

It is about the superstition that whenever people die, they die in three.

Director: Kevin Goetz, Michael Goetz

Cast: Amanda Cerny, Ludacris, Shad Moss

Release Date: 2019

In 2018, he did a voice over for a movie Show Dogs

Ludacris is mainly known as a rapper, but he his acting hasn’t gone unnoticed as well.