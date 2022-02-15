Trisha Kay Paytas Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Trisha Kay Paytas was born in California, U.S, on 8th May 1988. When the actress turned 15, she moved to California with her family and father. There she started an online academy program. She also returned to her mama when she turned 16 and completed her high academy studies in Pecatonica. Moreover, she started her YouTube channel in 2007 named blndsundoll4mj. She starts creating multiple videos on her channel, including mukbangs, life-acquainted vlogs, and music vids. She has also worked as a stripper and a model and started acting as a redundant way to earn plutocrats. She has worked with numerous great artists for music vids, including The All-American Rejects, Eminem, and Amy Winehouse.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Trisha Kay Paytas Weight: 190 lbs or (56 kg)

Trisha Kay Paytas Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches or (160 cm)

Trisha Kay Paytas Bra Size: 36 D

Trisha Kay Paytas Shoe Size: 7US

Trisha Kay Paytas Body Measurements: 42-27-38 inches or (107-71-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: