Every fact you need to know about Remmy Valenzuela

Remmy Valenzuela is a professional singer recognized as a Mexican recording artist. He got fame when he signed with Universal Music Latin Entertainment and released a US Sound Scan Chart hit called De Alumno Maestro.
Remmy was born in 1990 in Guasave, Mexico. Remmy was defeated 16th Latin Grammy Awards by singer Ariel Camacho. He has not released any official information about his family.
Therefore, we don’t have information regarding his siblings and parents. Moreover, it seems that he keeps his life private as he does not reveal who his wife or girlfriend of Remmy.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Remmy Valenzuela
Date of birth: October 1, 1990.
Place of birth: Guasave, Mexico
Age: 32years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Libra
Nationality: American
Occupation: Singer
Instagram: @remmyvalenzuela
Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Remmy Valenzuela
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 68kg
- height: 5’10”
- shoe size : Not Available
- body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Remmy Valenzuela
