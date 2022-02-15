Every fact you need to know about Remmy Valenzuela

Remmy Valenzuela is a professional singer recognized as a Mexican recording artist. He got fame when he signed with Universal Music Latin Entertainment and released a US Sound Scan Chart hit called De Alumno Maestro.

Remmy was born in 1990 in Guasave, Mexico. Remmy was defeated 16th Latin Grammy Awards by singer Ariel Camacho. He has not released any official information about his family.

Therefore, we don’t have information regarding his siblings and parents. Moreover, it seems that he keeps his life private as he does not reveal who his wife or girlfriend of Remmy.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Remmy Valenzuela

Date of birth: October 1, 1990.

Place of birth: Guasave, Mexico

Age: 32years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Singer

Instagram: @remmyvalenzuela

Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Remmy Valenzuela

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 68kg

height : 5’10”

shoe size : Not Available

body measurements : Not Available

Facts about Remmy Valenzuela