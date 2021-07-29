Summer Bishil Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Summer Bishil is that the most famous American actress born on 17th July 1988 in California. She later moved to Saudi Arabia than to Bahrain. Her schooling happened in both these countries. With her excitement for acting, she began acting when she was 14 years old. She made her first debut on the TV program “Nickelodeon,” followed by various appearances she made within the children’s shows. She played a lead in Alan Ball’s film, Towel head in 2007, and Taslima within the 2009 film crossover. Her performance in these two movies has helped her receive enormous applause from critics and fans alike. The actress played a lead role in ABC drama Lucky 7 as Samira in 2013. Her fans appreciate her with Margo Hanson, who played the Syfy drama series in late 2014.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Summer Bishil Weight: 116 pounds or (53 kg)

Summer Bishil Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches or (160 cm)

Summer Bishil Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Summer Bishil Bra size: 34 A

Summer Bishil Body Measurements: 33-24-35 inches or (84-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: