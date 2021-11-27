Allysin Kay Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allysin Kay is one of the prominent actresses in the Hollywood cinema industry. She was born on 5th November 1987, and her birthplace was Detroit. She also appears as a famous actress within the showbiz industry.

However, Allysin Kay may be a good actress, but she has also excelled in the wrestling field, and they are among the famous American professional wrestlers. At this point, she is functioning as a wrestler and competing under NWA or National Wrestling Alliance.

Allysin began working with Impact Wrestling under Sienna. She also did wrestling with TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion and performed as GFW Women’s Champion for just one occasion.

However, Allysin Kay started wrestling with the Canada and USA independent circuit. Allysin started her career at the Bellatrix Female Warriors, a British and European company, on 28th September 2014.

All about the Body Measurements of the Wrestler

Here are the body measurements of this charming Wrestler:

Allysin Kay Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches

Alain Kay Weight: 150 lbs or (68 kg)

Allysin Kay Shoe Size: 10 US

Allysin Kay Horoscope: Scorpio

Allysin Kay Bra Size: Unknown

Allysin Kay Measurements: Unknown

Further critical details of the wrestler: