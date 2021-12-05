Who is David Dobrik-Wiki,Family,Career,Net Worth& Social accounts

David Julian Dobrik is a Slovakian-born American YouTuber, actor, social media personality, entrepreneur, and vlogger.

He is well known for being the “leader” of the popular YouTube trend “The Vlog Squad” He posts vlogs and funny videos.

Dobrik began his career and became famous on Vine (now defunct) with over 1.4 million followers before creating his own YouTube channel. David is also one of the highest-paid social media personalities in the world.

Early Life and a Career

David Dobrik was born in Kosice, Slovakia, on the 23rd of July, 1996. and He has two younger sisters and a brother. Ester, a David sister, is also a YouTuber, but David has refused to promote her channel on his social media and is not very supportive of her career choice.

David Dobrik was six years old when his family moved to Illinois, Chicago. He attended a High School in Vernon Hills, where he played tennis and qualified for the Boys Tennis State Tournament, winning third place in doubles tournaments. As a Slovak citizen, he arrived in the country as a child and stayed in the country illegally. David has protection through DACA.

After graduating from high school Vernon Hills, David moved to Los Angeles for his career. While he was in high school, David joined the video-sharing platform Vine and started posting short, comedic videos of 6 seconds; when he moved to Los Angeles, he was part of the YouTube group “Second Class.”

Building on his Vine popularity, Dobrik launched his own YouTube channel, named “David Dobrik,” in 2015. On this channel, his videos are mostly comedy vlogs based on real-life situations and semi-scripted scenarios and often feature his former Vine collaborators. He created his secondary YouTube channel, “David Dobrik Too” in August 2016. This secondary channel mainly features blooper reels, challenge videos, and direct sponsorship deals.

Dobrik in December 2018 received a Diamond Play Button from YouTube in appreciation for exceeding 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. That same year, he was named one of the “10 Social Media Personalities Making the Most Noise.”

Net Worth

The vlogger has a net worth of $ 20 million. David is one of the highest social media personalities, with an annual earning of $ 15 million.

David owns a $2.5 million home in Los Angeles, which features an in-house recording studio and many other cars including a Ferrari car.

Also In 2016, Dobrik bought himself a Tesla. He also enjoys surprising his friends and family with many gifts such as cars.

David Dobrik has around 14 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and also has more than one million followers on Vine. Dobrik was nominated for a Streamy Award for Audience Choice Creator of the Year in 2017.

Further details

Age: 25

DOB: July 22, 1996

Country of Origin: Slovakia

Source of Wealth:acting,vlogging

Marital Status: Divorced,Formerly married to Lorraine Nash.

