Every fact you need to know about Anne Ramsay

Anne Ramsay is an American actress and famous for her role as Lisa Stemple. She was born on 11 September 1960. The birthplace of Anne is Los Angeles, California, United States. Her full name is Anne Elizabeth Ramsay. She got an education at the University of California and got a degree in theatre.
She started her professional role in an industrial film in 1987. Anne got the role in the television series named “A year in the life.” Moreover, she worked in an acting group called The Continuum that featured UCLA alumni.
On behalf of the production of Waiting 1987, she won the group and Ramsay an agent. Anne Ramsay is single yet, but she played marriage roles in her many movies. One of her roles was noticed with Logan Ramsey in 1954.
Anne Ramsay played gay roles in some movies. Therefore, some people say she is gay in real life. Not only this, she played the lesbian role as Nora in the ABC series The Secret Life of The American Teenage.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Anne Elizabeth Ramsay
Date of birth: 11 September 1960
Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Age: 62 years old
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @anneramsay
Net Worth: approx. $3M
Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Logan Ramsey
All about the body measurements of the Anne Ramsay
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
-
Weight: 56kg
-
Height: 5’7”
-
Shoe size: Not Available
-
Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches
Facts about Anne Ramsay
-
Anne Ramsay is an American actress. She was born on 11 September 1960.
-
The full name is Anne Elizabeth Ramsay, and her birthplace is Los Angeles, California, United States.
-
Ramsay started her acting career by participating in then film in 1987.
-
One of her roles was really appreciated with Logan Ramsay.
-
She is involved with Logan Ramsay and has romantic relationship with him.
-
The estimated net worth of Anne Ramsay is $3 million. She is living a luxurious life.
-
She is active on social media such as Instagram under the name @anneramsay.