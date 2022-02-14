Every fact you need to know about Anne Ramsay

Anne Ramsay is an American actress and famous for her role as Lisa Stemple. She was born on 11 September 1960. The birthplace of Anne is Los Angeles, California, United States. Her full name is Anne Elizabeth Ramsay. She got an education at the University of California and got a degree in theatre.

She started her professional role in an industrial film in 1987. Anne got the role in the television series named “A year in the life.” Moreover, she worked in an acting group called The Continuum that featured UCLA alumni.

On behalf of the production of Waiting 1987, she won the group and Ramsay an agent. Anne Ramsay is single yet, but she played marriage roles in her many movies. One of her roles was noticed with Logan Ramsey in 1954.

Anne Ramsay played gay roles in some movies. Therefore, some people say she is gay in real life. Not only this, she played the lesbian role as Nora in the ABC series The Secret Life of The American Teenage.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Anne Elizabeth Ramsay

Date of birth: 11 September 1960

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Age: 62 years old

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @anneramsay

Net Worth: approx. $3M

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Logan Ramsey

All about the body measurements of the Anne Ramsay

Weight: 56kg

Height: 5’7”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

