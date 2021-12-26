Thom Bierdz and All Information About His Sexuality. Who is His Partner?

Thom Bierdz is an American actor, painter, and author and is well known for his dialogue delivery skills. Ron Morgan is his partner, and he has been in love with Ron for nine years.

Thom appeared on screen in St Elmo’s Fire in 1985. besides, in other tv series of Thom Highway to Heaven, Matlock and Melrose Place are included. Many roles were noted in the tv series like the young and the restless, The Murder She Wrote, Old Dogs, and New Tricks.

Well, he disappeared from the film industry in 2016, and it seems that he took a break from work. He hid his sexuality when he entered his professional career, but now he openly says he is gay.

Ron and Thom’s dating pictures were shared in back 2012. They are living joyous life and keep away private life from the spotlight.

Thom Bierdz’s brother Troy has a schizophrenia issue, and he killed his mother. He hit her with a baseball bat, and she died. His brother was charged with first-degree murder and life-sentenced prison in Wisconsin prison.

Thom forgave his brother when his condition got worse in prison. But Gregg committed suicide after that. Well, his sister’s name is Hope, and his father’s name is Tom. His father has also passed away.

The estimated net worth of Thom Bierdsz is $4 million. No doubt he was the sensational artist of the 80s.

At this time, he is spending a life in the United States. he was born on 25 March 1962 in United States and has mixed ethnicity. You can see his picture on his Instagram profile @thombierdz793.