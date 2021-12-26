Allie Clifton Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allie Bethany Clifton is a documented American sports journalist, broadcaster, and ex-college basketball player. She is currently working because the charming pregame news host of the famous NBA five l. a. Lakers, which gets telecasted from the SportsNet Spectrum.

As their sideline reporter before the Los Angeles Lakers, she was the pregame sportscaster for an additional famous NBA team named Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Fox Network Ohio Channel broadcasted her show.

Allie played as a basketball player in the school team for Rocket Toledo’s basketball women’s team. She is a part of this team almost for five years, from 2006 to 2010. But later, after graduating from college, she decided to go away playing and join journalism.

All about the Body Measurements of the Journalist

Here are the body measurements of this charming Journalist:

Allie Clifton Height: 5 Feet and 11 Inches or (180cm)

Allie Clifton Horoscope: Aquarius

Allie Clifton Weight: 148lbs or (67kgs)

Allie Clifton Bra Size: 35 A

Allie Clifton Shoe Size: Not Available

Allie Clifton Measurements: 35-25-37 inches or (91-65-95 cm)

Further critical details of the journalist: