Biography

Allie Clifton Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi 602

Allie Bethany Clifton is a documented American sports journalist, broadcaster, and ex-college basketball player. She is currently working because the charming pregame news host of the famous NBA five l. a. Lakers, which gets telecasted from the SportsNet Spectrum.

As their sideline reporter before the Los Angeles Lakers, she was the pregame sportscaster for an additional famous NBA team named Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Fox Network Ohio Channel broadcasted her show.

Allie played as a basketball player in the school team for Rocket Toledo’s basketball women’s team. She is a part of this team almost for five years, from 2006 to 2010. But later, after graduating from college, she decided to go away playing and join journalism.

All about the Body Measurements of the Journalist

Related Posts
Biography

Malaysia Pargo Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Silvana Gomez Juarez Wiki, Bio and Other Details of The Athlete

Biography

Allie Deberry Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Ahna Capri Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Here are the body measurements of this charming Journalist:

  • Allie Clifton Height: 5 Feet and 11 Inches or (180cm)
  • Allie Clifton Horoscope: Aquarius
  • Allie Clifton Weight: 148lbs or (67kgs)
  • Allie Clifton Bra Size: 35 A
  • Allie Clifton Shoe Size: Not Available
  • Allie Clifton Measurements: 35-25-37 inches or (91-65-95 cm)

Further critical details of the journalist:

  • Allie Clifton Date of Birth: 30th January 1988
  • Allie Clifton Age: 33 years
  • Allie Clifton Eye Color: Blue
  • Allie Clifton Hair Color: Blonde
  • Allie Clifton Nationality: American
  • Allie Clifton Spouse: Jason Kalsow
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Alison Kosik Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Abbie Cobb Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Golfer ” Zach Wright” Age , Wiki, Net Worth And Other Details!

Biography

Hughie Fury Bio, Net Worth, Facts and Other Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.