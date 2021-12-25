Biography

Allegra Versace Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi

Allegra Versace is a professional Italian heiress and socialite known for being the director-general of Versace since 2011.

Her fame even grows once we see that she happens to be the daughter of a famous dressmaker (Doyenne Donatella) and former fashion modeler (Paul Beck.)

She took birth in Milan, Italy, but she mostly spent her life in the USA. Talking of her siblings, she features a young brother Daniel. Her full name is Allegra Versace Beck, and she took birth on 30th June 1986.

Moreover, she is falling under the zodiac sign of Capricorn. For education, her schooling was from James Henderson high school and later from Brown University. Allegra is 35 years old.

All about the Body Measurements of the Socialite

Here are the body measurements of this charming socialite:

  • Allegra Versace Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches or (165cm)
  • Allegra Versace Weight: 110lbs or (50kgs)
  • Allegra Versace Horoscope: Cancer
  • Allegra Versace Bra Size: 34 A
  • Allegra Versace Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Allegra Versace Measurements: 29-24-33 inches or (76-61-84 cm)

Further critical details of the socialite:

  • Allegra Versace Date Of Birth: 30th June 1986
  • Allegra Versace Age: 35 years
  • Allegra Versace Eye Color: Hazel
  • Allegra Versace Hair Color: Dark Brown
  • Allegra Versace Nationality: Italian
  • Allegra Versace Spouse: Unmarried
