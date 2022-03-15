Rob Dyrdek Personal Details, Career, Relationship, Net Worth

Rod Dyrdek is a famous American entrepreneur, skateboarder, producer, reality tv personality, and well known for his role in the reality shows named Rob 7 Big, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, and Ridiculousness.

Rob was born on 28 June 1974 in Ohio, United States. His parents’ names are Patty and Gene, and he has one sibling named Denise Dyrdek.

Rob went to Kettering Fairmont High School in Ohio and got a bachelor’s degree here. He was only 11 when he started skateboarding and received his first professional skateboarder Neil Blender.

Career

Rob started entrepreneurship with DC through shoe design and launched short-lived companies in which hip hop record label and a skate shop included.

Moreover, he is also a founder of the incubator Dyrdek Machine and an investor in UFC, Beatbox Beverages, Stance & Beach Whiskey. Also, Rob is the co-founder of Black Feather Whiskey and board member of ultrafast, which partnered with NASCAR to produce live 360 virtual reality broadcasts.

Rob Dyrdek Personal Details

Full Name Robert Stanley Dyrdek Date of Birth 28 June 1974 Age 30 years old Birthplace Kettering, Ohio, United States Profession Skateboarder, TV Personality Height 5’6” Weight 61 kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Bryiana Noelle Flores Net Worth $60 Million

Net Worth

Rob Dyrdek is a wealthy man and living a successful; life. The estimated net worth of Rob is $50 million, and most of the money came from skateboarding.

Relationship Status

Rob Dyrdek married Bryiana Noelle Flores n 2015. Rob and Noelle are living a cheerful life together. Now they have two kids, Nala Ryan Dyrdek and Kodah Dash Dyrdek.