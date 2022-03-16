Baylen Levine Personal Information, Career, Net Worth, Relationship

Baylen Levin is one of the popular Youtubers who was born on 30th October 2000 in the United States. Her real name is Ben Dover. In an interview, he revealed that the name Benitez is all about the leader.

Most of the time, he makes funny prank videos, vlogs, etc. he has more than 2.19 million subscribers. Not only Youtuber, but he is also active on Instagram with 831k followers and on Tiktok more than 2.7 million fans.

Baylen Levine created his channel in 2017 and posted a video in 2018 under the title ” Farting On People Prank!.

He caught fans’ attention with his prank videos.

Baylen has an amazing sense of humor, and people really love him. he often features a gas station employee Mr.Khan in his videos, who is a central character. Moreover, he also hosts a range of Mr.Khan Stickers on his e-commerce store.

Baylen Levine Personal Information

Full Name Baylen Levine Date of Birth 30 October 2000 Age 21 years old Birthplace America Profession Youtuber Height 6 feet Weight 62 kg Shoe Size Not Known Spouse single Worth $1.2 million

Net Worth

Baylen Levine earned so much name and money from his Youtube Channel. At this time, the estimated net worth of Baylen Levine is approximately $1.2 million.

Relationship Status

Baylen Levine seems single because no controversial and romantic relationship was seen or heard about him.

In 2018, he made a video in which he told why he had dropped out of high school. According to Levine, the reason was given by the school are the inappropriate videos on his channel.

But that was not an issue because his content was okayed. However, he does not reveal much information about his education.