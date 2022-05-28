Every fact you need to know about Dylan Macdonald

Dylan Macdonald is a popular YouTuber who was born on 28th October 1992. His Birthplace is

Los Angeles, California, United States. He got an education in a reputed college. Now he loves his after and grandmother Ferne.

His father was a well-recognized writer and comedian who has died. Norm also featured in many television shows such as Family Guy, One Night Stand, the 4th Canadian Screen Awards, and many more are included. His father passed away in September 2021.

Dylan worked with The Lead Company, and as a Youtuber, he began his channel in April 2011. Dylan is earning a good amount of money and living a luxurious life.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Dylan Macdonald

Date of birth: 28 th October 1992

Place of birth: California, United States

Age: 29 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: Canadian

Occupation: Youtuber

Instagram: @The3rdTriumvirate

Net Worth: approx.: $1-2 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Dylan Macdonald

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 68kg

height: 5’7”

shoe size: Not Available

body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Dylan Macdonald

 Dyan Macdonald became popular as the son of Norm Macdonald. He was born on 28th October 1992.

 He is the son of Norm Macdonald, who was passed in September 2021.

 The father and mother of Dylan have separated.

 Dyan is a comedian actor known for the Norm Show and Saturday Night Live.

 Connie Vaillancourt is his mother, but the parents have separated now.

 His parents' Norm and Connie, tied in the knot in 1998 and separated in 1999.

 He is an animal lover and always loves to play with his pets.

 The estimated net worth of Dylan Macdonald is $1-2 million, and he is living a luxurious

life.

 Dylan is a secret person, so he does not share his private life with anyone. Therefore, no one knows about his girlfriend.