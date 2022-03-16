Maximilian David Muniz Celebrity Kid Details, Net Worth, And Others!

Biography

Maximilian David Muniz is a famous kid celebrity. He is often referred to as the son of movie star and singer Jennifer Lopez. In a popular magazine, ” Boy” also attracts attention with his cute appearance.

He is the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony and has twin sister Emme. he uploaded pictures of her parents when they were singing on the stage. On the 50s birthday of her mother, she sang a song to celebrate with his sister. Moreover, David also performed at school recitals.

Jennifer Lopez loves her so much to her children, and in September, she talked in a morning show, ” Good Morning America.” At that time, she also revealed that her children went to middle schools. In that interview, many questions were done about her kids.

Maximilian Personal Details

Full Name Maximilian David Muniz
Date of Birth 22 February 2008
Age 14 years old
Birthplace New York, United States
Profession Star kid
Height 5’11”
Weight 170lb
Shoe Size 6.5 US
Spouse Single
Net Worth $1million

Maximilian David Muniz Net Worth

No one knows about the celebrity net worth. Some peo[le say now he has not an active career, so her parents’ net worth is his net worth. According to an estimation, Jennifer’s net worth is $400 million, and Marc Anothony is $80 million.

Relationship Status

David is in his teenage and does not seem involved with anyone. His parents have separated, but the children mostly seem with his mother.

