Lili Reinhart Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Lili Reinhart is a famous and well-known American actress and author. She was born on 13th September 1996, and her birthplace is Cleveland, Ohio, the US. Her full name is Lili Pauline Reinhart. Her father’s name is German and her mother’s name is of French descent. When Lili was 10 years old, she developed her singing, acting, and dancing, then she convinces her mother to drive her to New York for auditions. She began her career as a guest appearance within the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After this, she starts doing films like the Good Neighbor (2016), Miss Stevens (2016), Gibsonburg (2013), The Kings of Summer (2013), and Not Waving But Drowning (2012).

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Lili Reinhart Weight: 56 kg (123 lbs)

Lili Reinhart Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Lili Reinhart Bra size: 34B

Lili Reinhart Shoe size: 8 US

Lili Reinhart Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches or (86-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: