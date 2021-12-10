Lizze Broadway is the renowned Actress, stage director, author, and Model from New York. She appeared in colorful films including then and Now, American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules, and Splitting Up Together.

She’s known for her Beautiful Looks, Style, cute smile, Modelling Poses, and Amazing Personality. Furthermore, her social media presence is growing at an astounding pace. She’s a fashion blogger and is relatively famous for spreading body positivity and nature-love.

Body Measurements

She’s young, beautiful, hot, and has a slender figure. She’s monstrously popular among youth. Therefore, she looks like a doll. She’s roughly 5 feet and 1 inch and weighs around 57 kg. Moreover, she has a Slim Build. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She has beautiful big eyes, which look veritably charming, and long silky hair. Moreover, she has a veritably alluring personality with body measures of 30-24-34 inches.

Wiki

Profession: Actress

Age: 23 Years

Birth Date: 16th February 1998

Birth Place: Toledo, Ohio.

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Gender: Female

Spouse/Boyfriend: Tanner Buchanan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lizzebroadway/

Parents: Mother: Cara Lee (Kara Deck) Broadway.

Father: Darrin Broadway.

Siblings: Sister: Ellie Broadway.

Height In Feet: 5 feet and 1 inch

Weight Kg: 47 Kg

Eye Color: Hazel

Hair Color: Blonde

Professional Life

Ohio native actress Lizze Broadway is all-time in the center stage for her romantic adhesion with Cobra Kai lead actor Tanner Buchanan. She has a bright career with a strong social media presence.

Moreover, she has a unique collection of dazing outfits. She’s best known for her part in The Novitiate. Her warm and friendly nature has drawn numerous to her on social media. She keeps in touch with a wide social circle and addict base online.

She entered the industry by starring the character of Brooks Ryerson in the Southland TV Series occasion “Butch & Sundance” on 9th March 2010. Moreover, in her early age of acting, she played little places in “Shameless,” “Conan,” “Jewel Woman,” “16 and Missing,” “Perception,” and “Chicago PD.”

In 2014, Broadway caught public attention by getting the nomination of Young Artist Awards for Guest Starring Young Actress in “Bones.” In 2020, Lizzie ruled the people’s hearts when she made her fabulous presence as Stephanie Stifler in the comedy film American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules.

From 2020 to 2021, her elevation raised more when she landed in “The Lost Boys,” as Aurora/ Debbie, and “The Rookie,” as Billie Frog.

Tanner Buchanan’s gal, Lizze Broadway, will return to the spotlight for her part of Suzy in the future design “The Tenant” and Emma in “Unidentified’The Boys’ Derivation.”

Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizze Broadway (@lizzebroadway)

Lizze Broadway is presently dating Tanner Buchanan. He has been an actor in numerous systems, including Cobra Kai and the comedy He’s All That. Numerous presume that Tanner might have been in a relationship with Addison Rae, with whom he worked. Tanner and Lizze were musketeers since nonage. They both grew up in Ohio.

However, this beautiful couple has been dating each other since they were teenagers. They broke up formerly when Tanner was between 17 & 18 and renovated and have been together ever since. In addition to being Tanner Buchanan’s gal, Lizze has erected a name for herself as an actress since 2010.

Lizze Broadway Net Worth

Lizze Broadway’s amusement career is her main source of income. Also, she has been in the entertainment industry numerous times. Her net worth is estimated to be$1.2 million as of 2021. From 2018, her life started dramatically changing when Patron Alan Ball named her for cast in the character of Becca Koats. Meanwhile, Elizabeth appeared in “Henry Danger” as Heather, “Instakiller” as Harper, and “Unyoking up Together” as Zoey in 2018.