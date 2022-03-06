Biography

Randee Heller Body Measurements, career, Relationship, Net Worth

By Sadia Nazir
522

Randee Heller is a popular American actress who was born in New York and raised in Brooklyn, Long Island. She went to Emerson College in Boston and returned to Long Island. In 1969, she graduated from Adelphi University and studied theatre.

Randee is well known because of her role in the 1970s sitcom Soap One. Moreover, her most important character was noted in The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part III, and In some other series.

Career

Heller started her career with the role of Rita Bell in the television film ” Husband and Wivers in 1977. She began portraying Rita Delatorre in the Husband, Wives & Lovers.

Not only this, she featured in the film in 1979 and portrayed the role in a romantic comedy, and played a breakthrough role. Moreover, her other prominent role was noted in The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai, Mama Malone, Better Days, Changes, and many others.

Randee Heller Body Measurements

Randee Heller

Randee Heller Full Name Randee Heller
Randee Heller Date of Birth June 10, 1947
Randee Heller Age 25 years old
Randee Heller Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA
Randee Heller Profession Actress
Randee Heller Height 5’8”
Randee Heller Weight 58 kg
Randee Heller Bra Size 36
Randee Heller Body Measurements 38 inches
Randee Heller Shoe Size  US
Randee Heller Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Single
Randee Heller  Net Worth $1.7 Million

Relationship Status

Randee kept her life away from social media. She is the mother of two daughters, Sloane Heller and Cody Heller, who is a producer, writer, and actress.

Net Worth

Randee is living a happy life, and her main source of income is acting. The estimated net worth of Randee Heller is $1.5 million.

