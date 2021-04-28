Deborah Ann Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Deborah Ann is a Hollywood star born on 7th February 1985, and her birthplace is Brooklyn, New York, U.S. She is an American actress. Moreover, Deborah Ann is best known for her role as Jessica Hamby. In this, she played in the drama series “True Blood” for HBO. The versatile actress made many blockbuster films and TV series like:

Someday This Pain Will Useful to You

Meet Me in Montenegro

Ida Red

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Furthermore, she continuously worked with films and TV series and gained appreciation from her fan following, and Deborah Ann Woll’s estimated net worth is $2 Million.

Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here you will get the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Deborah Ann Woll Weight: 66 Kg or (146 lbs)

Deborah Ann Woll Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches

Deborah Ann Woll Shoe size: 9 US

Deborah Ann Woll Bra size: 34C

Deborah Ann Woll Body measurements: 37-25-37 inches

Further critical details of the actress: