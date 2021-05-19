Suzanne Pleshette Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Suzanne Pleshette is one of the best and well-known American actresses. She was born on 31st January 1937, in Brooklyn Heights, New York. She also won good popularity as a voice actress. Moreover, this famous actress may be a graduate of Manhattan’s high school of humanistic discipline. Besides her great interest in acting, this popular actress did her graduation from a famous acting school. Suzanne Pleshette’s father was a stager, and his mother was a dancer and artist. However, Suzanne worked in several movies and played many roles. But Suzanne became very popular from her role in 1972 as Bob Newhart’s wife. It is a comedy show, “The Bob Newhart Show.” And this best actress got many opportunities to play different roles. Together with her young and fine figure, she looked older than her age. This famous actress gave up the ghost on 19th January 2008.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Suzanne Pleshette Weight: 62 Kg or (137 lbs)

Suzanne Pleshette Height: 5 feet and 4 inches or (163 cm)

Suzanne Pleshette Shoe size: 7 US

Suzanne Pleshette Bra size: 34C

Suzanne Pleshette Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches or (94-66-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: