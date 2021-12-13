Tennessee James Toth Details and Other Facts!

Tennessee James is a 9 years old celebrity kid of famous actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth. His full name is Tennessee James Toth and born on 27 September 2012.

His mother, Reese, is so popular and also won Academy Award and is included in one of the popular and richest actresses of America. Reese and Jim tied in the knot in 2011, and Tennessee is the first child of them.

Tennessee James Toth Details

Tennessee James Full Name Tennessee James Toth Tennessee James Date of Birth September 27, 2012 Tennessee James Age 9 years old Tennessee James Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States Tennessee James Profession Celebrity Kid Tennessee James Height Not known Tennessee James Weight Not known Tennessee James Net Worth $240 million (parents’ net worth)

Tennessee James Facts

Tennessee is a celebrity girl, and his parents’ net worth is obviously his money. So the talented and beautiful actress Reese is earning Almost $240 million.

He also has two other siblings named Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe. These two siblings are from her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Well, Tennessee is too young and uses social media. His mother shares pictures with 24.5 million followers on Instagram.