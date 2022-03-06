Maria Bello Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Maria Bello is a popular American actress, and her full name is Maria Elena Bello. She was born on 18 April 1967 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA. Maria is the fourth child in her family and has two brothers and one sister.

She went for education in Archbishop John Carroll High School and then enrolled at Villanova University and pursued her degree in political science. She always wanted to become a lawyer.

Maria took part in many drama classes at the university and showed her art of acting. Well, after completing her study, she shifted to New York City. In the beginning, her appearance was noticed in the episodes of the Commish.

After that, her breathtaking acting was seen in the tv series Mr & Mrs. Smith. Then Maria moved to the movie industry and showed her role in the film Coyote Ugly. Moreover, she also won the Golden Globe Awards two times.

Bello made part of Humanitarian work and established an organization, We Advance, after the Haiti Earthquake in 2010. Maria was in a relationship with a tv executive Dan McDermott. But they separated after the birth of his baby son.

Besides, the interesting is that she writes about the same-sex relationship with her friend Clare Munn. In December 2019, she engaged French chef Dominique Crenn. However, they made the first public couple appearance together at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Maria Bello Body Measurements

Weight:55 Kg

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Bra size: 32A

Shoe size: 9US

Body measurements: 32-24-32 inches

Personal Information

Birth Date: 18 April 1967

Horoscope: Aries

Age: 53

Nationality: American

Spouse/Boyfriend: Dominique Crenn

Eye color: Blue