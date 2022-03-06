Shannon Spake Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Shannon Spake is a famous sportscasting industry personality who was born on 23 July 1976. Her birthplace is Sunrise, Florida, United States. She is actually a NASCAR correspondent and college football and basketball reporter.

Her father’s name is Don Specht, and her mother’s name is Valarue Specht. She went to Piper High School and Florida Atlantic University for study. After completed her studies, she worked as a reporter at Fox Sports.

She was co-host of a talk show along with columnist Marty Smith. Her previous job was at WCCB in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Carolina Sports and Entertainment Television.

Shannon worked for other channels such as ESPN, MTV, CBS. She is living a lavish life; the estimated net worth of Shannon Spake is $5 million. She married jerry McSorley in 2008. He is the CEO of Eye Tax Inc. The couple has two children named Brady and Liam.

Shannon Spake Body Measurements

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 5’6″

Bra size: 34C

Shoe size: 8.5 US

Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches

Personal Information

Birth Date: 23 July 1976

Age: 44 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Leo

Spouse/Boyfriend: Jerry McSorley (2008-present)

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color: Blonde