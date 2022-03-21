Max Huang Personal Details, Career, Net Worth, And Relationship Status

Max Huang is a stunt performer and filmmaker who was born on 22 September in Germany. Huang is also a member of the Jackie Chan Stunt Tea, in which his many notable performances are included, such as The foreigner, Policy story 2013, and Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service.
Moreover, he remained the coordinator for Jackie Chan’s Movie Bleeding Steel. Max will be portraying ‘Kung Lao’ in James Wan’s Mortal Kombat Reboot.
Max Huang Personal Details
|Full Name
|Max Huang
|Date of Birth
|September 22, 1988
|Age
|32 years old
|Birthplace
|Germany
|Profession
|Actor
|Height
|5’11”
|Weight
|79 kg
|Shoe Size
|Not Known
|Spouse
|Single
|Net Worth
|$5 million
Relationship Status
There are no indicators about his relationship life. Maybe he is a secretive person, but we don’t have information yet.
Net Worth
Max Huang is living a luxurious life. According to some reports, the estimated net worth of Max Huang is $5 million. Max has massive fan following on Instagram so you can follow him on @maxhuangofficial.