Max Huang Personal Details, Career, Net Worth, And Relationship Status

Max Huang is a stunt performer and filmmaker who was born on 22 September in Germany. Huang is also a member of the Jackie Chan Stunt Tea, in which his many notable performances are included, such as The foreigner, Policy story 2013, and Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Moreover, he remained the coordinator for Jackie Chan’s Movie Bleeding Steel. Max will be portraying ‘Kung Lao’ in James Wan’s Mortal Kombat Reboot.

Full Name Max Huang
Date of Birth September 22, 1988
Age 32 years old
Birthplace Germany
Profession Actor
Height 5’11”
Weight 79 kg
Shoe Size Not Known
Spouse Single
Net Worth $5 million

There are no indicators about his relationship life. Maybe he is a secretive person, but we don’t have information yet.

Max Huang is living a luxurious life. According to some reports, the estimated net worth of Max Huang is $5 million. Max has massive fan following on Instagram so you can follow him on @maxhuangofficial.

