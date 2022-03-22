Kelly Ripa Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kelly Ripa is one of the amazing American actresses who was born on 2nd October 1970 in Stratford Camden, New Jersey, United States. She is tv hist, producer, tv, and dancer. Her parents’ names are Joseph Ripa and Esther Ripa.
At the age of three. She started training in ballet and piano. She is the host of the morning show live with Kelly and Ryan. The 48 years old Kelly looks beautiful and maintained herself in a perfect way.
The first time, she appeared on TV in 1986 and featured as the entertainer in the dancing on air and dance party USA shows. After four years, Kelly debited with the show all my children and gained her excellent recognition.
Kelly had had a dream to become an anchor since childhood and accomplished when she co-hosted the show named live with Regis and Kelly in 2000. In her most famous series, hope and faith, Megan fox, faith fods, Ted McGinley are included.
Kelly Ripa Body Measurements
Kelly Ripa Height: 5 ft 3 inches
Kelly Ripa Weight: 52 kg
Kelly Ripa Breast size: 33
Kelly Ripa Bra size: 32
Kelly Ripa Cup size: AA
Kelly Ripa Body measurements: 33-24-33 inches
Kelly Ripa Figure: banana
Kelly RipaChest size: 33 inches
Kelly Ripa Waist size: 24 inches
Kelly Ripa Hips size: 33 inches
Kelly Ripa Dress size: 2 US or 34 EU
Kelly Ripa Shoe size: 7 US
Personal Information
Full born name: Kelly Maria Ripa
Date of birth: 2 October 1970
Birthplace: Stratford, new jersey, united states
Zodiac signs: libra
Father name: Joseph Ripa
Mother name: Esther
Sibling’s name: Linda
Spouse: Mark consuelos
Eye’s color: blue
Hair color: blonde