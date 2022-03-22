Kelly Ripa Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kelly Ripa is one of the amazing American actresses who was born on 2nd October 1970 in Stratford Camden, New Jersey, United States. She is tv hist, producer, tv, and dancer. Her parents’ names are Joseph Ripa and Esther Ripa.

At the age of three. She started training in ballet and piano. She is the host of the morning show live with Kelly and Ryan. The 48 years old Kelly looks beautiful and maintained herself in a perfect way.

The first time, she appeared on TV in 1986 and featured as the entertainer in the dancing on air and dance party USA shows. After four years, Kelly debited with the show all my children and gained her excellent recognition.

Kelly had had a dream to become an anchor since childhood and accomplished when she co-hosted the show named live with Regis and Kelly in 2000. In her most famous series, hope and faith, Megan fox, faith fods, Ted McGinley are included.

Kelly Ripa Body Measurements

Kelly Ripa Height: 5 ft 3 inches

Kelly Ripa Weight: 52 kg

Kelly Ripa Breast size: 33

Kelly Ripa Bra size: 32

Kelly Ripa Cup size: AA

Kelly Ripa Body measurements: 33-24-33 inches

Kelly Ripa Figure: banana

Kelly RipaChest size: 33 inches

Kelly Ripa Waist size: 24 inches

Kelly Ripa Hips size: 33 inches

Kelly Ripa Dress size: 2 US or 34 EU

Kelly Ripa Shoe size: 7 US

Personal Information

Full born name: Kelly Maria Ripa

Date of birth: 2 October 1970

Birthplace: Stratford, new jersey, united states

Zodiac signs: libra

Father name: Joseph Ripa

Mother name: Esther

Sibling’s name: Linda

Spouse: Mark consuelos

Eye’s color: blue

Hair color: blonde