Daisy True Ryan personal Information and Other Details!

Daisy True Ryan is the popular celebrity child of Meg Ryan. She was the adopted child when she was only 14 months old. Her birthplace is China, and she was born in 2004. the actress adopted her in 2006.

However, she was not seen in public frequently and appeared at an event in 2019 with meg and posted for a photograph. Here you can read some information about Daisy True Ryan.

Daisy True Ryan personal Information

Full Name Daisy True Ryan Date of Birth 2004 Age 17 years old Birthplace China Profession Celebrity Child Height Not known Weight Not known Shoe Size Not Known Spouse Single Net Worth

When we talk about her family, she has an elder brother ( Meg’s son) named Jack Quaid. Jack is 12 years older than Daisy. No one knows about her net worth because there is no estimation is given.

However, Meg Ryan’s estimated net worth is $85 million. So it seems that she is still living life on her mother’s wealth.