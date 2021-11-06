AmelleBerrabah Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

AmelleBerrabah was born on 22nd April and is an English singer and songwriter. She is popular for being a former lead singer of Sugababes. Nowadays, her mononym is Amelle. And she found the band Mutya Buena. In 2005’s December, she left the group. She collaborated with Tinchy Stryder, making her the sole member of Sugababes to earn a variety one spot outside the group. She visited the Connaught School during her younger days then called to study the art of up-to-date Music in Guildford. She then formed a little band together with her sister named Boo2.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

AmelleBerrabah Height: 5 Feet and 2 inches or (157 cm)

AmelleBerrabah Weight: 119 lbs / 54 kg

AmelleBerrabah Horoscope: Taurus

AmelleBerrabah Shoe Size: 6.5

AmelleBerrabah Bra Size: 32 B

AmelleBerrabah Measurements: 33-25-34 inches or (84-63.5-87 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: