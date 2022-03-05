Tahirah Sharif Body Measurements, Career, Relationship, Net Worth

Tahirah Sharif is a British actress who was born in West London, England. She got fame for her role in Netflix’s series named The Haunting of Bly Manor. The first time, she played a drama in her school at the age of six. After that, she joined the Brit School of Performance.

Arts and technology in Croydon, London, and at that time, she was 16 years old. Tahirah also continued her classes along with her acting career at the identity school of Acting in Brixton, London.

Career

Tahirah Sharif started her acting with a short film role, ” Assessment.” In 2012, she appeared in a BBC drama named One Night as Maddison and ITV drama named Whitechapel.

After that, Tahirah appeared in her first film, The Invisible Woman as Rosa. She got viral, and another role of Tahirah is appreciated in ” A Christmas Prince.” In many other TV series and films, Tahirah performed, and the audience always appreciated her.

Tahirah Sharif Body Measurements

Full Name Tahirah Sharif Date of Birth July 27, 1993 Age 28 years old Birthplace England Profession Actress Height 5’4” Weight 52 kg Bra Size 33 Tahirah Sharif Body Measurements 32A-24-33 Shoe Size 5 US Tahirah Sharif Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Single Tahirah Sharif Net Worth $1-5 million

Relationship Status

Tahirah Sharif is still single. However, in 2019, rumors said, she was dating a mysterious guy. But after some time it was revealed that that mystery guy was only her friend Osyikhile. He is also an actor. Therefore, it is difficult to say she is single or in a relationship.

Net Worth

Tahirah Sharif has belonged to the entertainment industry since childhood. She is living a luxurious life, and according to an estimation, the net worth of Tahirah is $1-5 million.

She is active on social media, you can follow her on Instagram where Tahorah shares her daily pictures.