Biography

Lisa Sparks: The Woman Holds The World Record For Sleeping With 919 Men In 24 Hours!

By Anila Shehzadi
322

Nearly extraordinary people hold world records. One of the most astonishing is the world record for the most men who slept within 24 hours. It’s held by a woman named Lisa Sparks.

Lisa Sparks, alternately spelled as Lisa Sparxxx, a United States adult film actress, achieved the crazy doing in 12 hours. She set this rather remarkable record in Warsaw, Poland, on 16th October 2004.

Lisa Sparks: Net Worth

Let’s check out her updated 2022 Lisa Sparks net worth or income salary report, which is given as under:

Lisa Sparks’s Salary / Income:

  • Annually: 400 thousand dollars
  • Monthly: 320 thousand dollars
  • Weekly: 8 thousand dollars

Lisa Sparks: Wiki

Lisa Sparks

Net Worth: 500 thousand dollars

Date of Birth: 6th October 1977

Height: 1.73 meters

Profession: American pornographic actor

Nicknames: Lisa Sparks, Lisa, Sparxxx, Lisa Sparxxx, Sparks, and Lisa

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Tahirah Sharif Body Measurements, Career, Relationship, Net Worth

Biography

Kyle Baugher Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Katianna Stoermer Coleman  Body Measurements, Net Worth, Relationship

Biography

Jilliuan Mueller Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.