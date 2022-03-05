Lisa Sparks: The Woman Holds The World Record For Sleeping With 919 Men In 24 Hours!

Nearly extraordinary people hold world records. One of the most astonishing is the world record for the most men who slept within 24 hours. It’s held by a woman named Lisa Sparks.

Lisa Sparks, alternately spelled as Lisa Sparxxx, a United States adult film actress, achieved the crazy doing in 12 hours. She set this rather remarkable record in Warsaw, Poland, on 16th October 2004.

Lisa Sparks: Net Worth

Let’s check out her updated 2022 Lisa Sparks net worth or income salary report, which is given as under:

Lisa Sparks’s Salary / Income:

Annually: 400 thousand dollars

Monthly: 320 thousand dollars

Weekly: 8 thousand dollars

Lisa Sparks: Wiki

Net Worth: 500 thousand dollars

Date of Birth: 6th October 1977

Height: 1.73 meters

Profession: American pornographic actor

Nicknames: Lisa Sparks, Lisa, Sparxxx, Lisa Sparxxx, Sparks, and Lisa