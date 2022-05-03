Kobi Tai: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Kobi Tai is a former mature actress and adult model. She was born on 15th January 1972.

Moreover, she is a Taiwanese-born American woman of Taiwanese and Japanese heritage. She

was raised and born in the United States.

She worked in the adult film business from 1996 until 2003, appearing in further than 70

movies during that period.

Biography and Body Measurements

Tai natural mama was Chinese, and her biological father was a Japanese dogface. She was

espoused in Taiwan by American parents when she was five months old.

She moved to the United States America when her consanguineous father, a Chief Yeoman in

the Navy, was transferred to Del Mar, California.

 Full Name: Kobi Tai

 Net Worth: 4 million dollars

 Date of Birth: 15 th January 1972

 Place of Birth: Taipei, Taiwan

 Height: 1.6 m or 5 feet, 3 inches

 Profession: Actress

 Weight: 90 (lbs) or 41 Kg

 Bra Size: 36 C (US) / 80C (EU)

 Shoe Size: 6 US

 Hair Color: Black

 Eye Color: Dark brown

 Nationality: Taiwanese

 Race / ethnicity: Multiracial

 Spouse : Mark Davis (pornographic actor)

 Nicknames: Kobe Tai, Tai, Kobe

 Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Quick Facts about Kobi Tai

 Moreover, she was formerly married to porn star Mark Davis, with whom she

participated the stage on numerous occasions, but the couple has since split.

 As a contract pantomime with Pictorial Entertainment, she had a variety of places to fill.

The Top 50 Hottest Asian Porn Stars of All Time. A list published by Complex magazine

included her as number one in 2011.

 She was a contract pantomime with Pictorial Entertainment. Her stage name was

originally spelled Coby Ty, but Steven Hirsch modified it to make it sound more ethical

for marketing purposes.

 In 2011, Complex ranked first on its list of "The Top 50 Hottest Asian Porn Stars of All

Time".

 She married fellow pornographic actor Steven Scott, who performed under the stage

name Mark Davis in 1997.

 They disassociated in 1999.

 Her overall net worth is 400 thousand dollars as of 2021.