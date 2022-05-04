Dreka Gates: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Dreka was raised and born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America, on 31 august
1986. Virgo is her zodiac sign, and she holds American nationality. She is a reserving supervisor
and a social media megastar. However, she possibly acknowledged fine for being the spouse of
Kevin Gates, a well-known American singer, rapper, and entrepreneur.
Dreka spends most of her spare time operating out, and there are various photographs taken
for the duration of her exercise periods uploaded onto her Instagram account. She prefers
being in nature instead of in overcrowded cities. Moreover, she is a big lover of animals, and
her favorites are chickens. Dreka likes to make tattoos and has one on her proper arm and any
other on her chest.
Biography and Body Measurements
She is keen on journeying and has been all around us to hold her husband's company through
his activities. The two have also pleasure in a couple of European countries, Greece and Turkey.
Dreka is very secretive regarding her circle of relatives and hasn't shared any details concerning
her parents or any siblings she possibly has.
She dreamed about becoming a famous version while developing up, and in the end, she also
became interested in track and acting.
Birth Name: Shadreka Centuri Haynes
Birth Date: 31 st August 1986
Age: 35 Years
Birth Place: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
Birth Sign: Virgo
Gender: Female
Parent(s): Sharon Haynes
Education: Graduate
Profession: YouTuber, Entrepreneur, Social Media Influencer
Country: United States of America
Nationality: American
Religion: Islam
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight : 60 Kg
Eye Color: Dark Brown
Hair Color: Black
Relationship: Married
Spouse: Kevin Gates (2015- Present)
Boyfriend(s): N/A
Children: Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Korean Gates
Tattoos: Yes
Dreka became bodily active after her enrollment at an excessive local school, as she started
gambling football, practiced tennis, and did gymnastics. She attended the school's drama
membership, appearing in various performances. After passing matric in 2004, she enrolled at a
college where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts diploma in 2008.
Quick Facts about Dreka Gates
Not one understood about Dreka's profession. She has allegedly been operating as a
reserving supervisor considering she graduated, even as an entrepreneur, having co-
founded the report label breadwinner's association together with her husband's lower
back in 2010.
Likewise, she is a TV personality, appearing in 2020 short films – "Kevin Gates: Dreka"
and "Kevin gates & Dermot Kennedy: energy."
Moreover, she is a social media star, having gathered over 2.6 million followers on
Instagram, while she's uploaded nearly 900 pimentos to her account, most of which
have her frame in cognizance.
She has been lively on Twitter since November 2015 and is today followed by around
900 thousand humans. Dreka also has a Facebook page observed using almost one
million humans.
Dreka married her different 1/2 Kevin gates in a rite attended with the aid of simplest
their closest buddies and family individuals in October 2015.
The overall Kevin gates net worth is 1 million dollars.
They dated for several years earlier than marrying – it's believed that they met
simultaneously as nonetheless attending excessive faculty.
Dreka has given delivery to their Children named Khaza and Islah, and as of February
2021, the circle of relatives of 4 seems to be leading a satisfying lifestyle together.
Each Kevin and Dreka are practicing Muslims.
In September 2016, Kevin traveled to mecca to wait for the once-a-year Islamic
pilgrimage, the Hajj.