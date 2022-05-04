Dreka Gates: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Dreka was raised and born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America, on 31 august

1986. Virgo is her zodiac sign, and she holds American nationality. She is a reserving supervisor

and a social media megastar. However, she possibly acknowledged fine for being the spouse of

Kevin Gates, a well-known American singer, rapper, and entrepreneur.

Dreka spends most of her spare time operating out, and there are various photographs taken

for the duration of her exercise periods uploaded onto her Instagram account. She prefers

being in nature instead of in overcrowded cities. Moreover, she is a big lover of animals, and

her favorites are chickens. Dreka likes to make tattoos and has one on her proper arm and any

other on her chest.

Biography and Body Measurements

She is keen on journeying and has been all around us to hold her husband's company through

his activities. The two have also pleasure in a couple of European countries, Greece and Turkey.

Dreka is very secretive regarding her circle of relatives and hasn't shared any details concerning

her parents or any siblings she possibly has.

She dreamed about becoming a famous version while developing up, and in the end, she also

became interested in track and acting.

 Birth Name: Shadreka Centuri Haynes

 Birth Date: 31 st August 1986

 Age: 35 Years

 Birth Place: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

 Birth Sign: Virgo

 Gender: Female

 Parent(s): Sharon Haynes

 Education: Graduate

 Profession: YouTuber, Entrepreneur, Social Media Influencer

 Country: United States of America

 Nationality: American

 Religion: Islam

 Height: 5 feet 4 inches

 Weight : 60 Kg

 Eye Color: Dark Brown

 Hair Color: Black

 Relationship: Married

 Spouse: Kevin Gates (2015- Present)

 Boyfriend(s): N/A

 Children: Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Korean Gates

 Tattoos: Yes

Dreka became bodily active after her enrollment at an excessive local school, as she started

gambling football, practiced tennis, and did gymnastics. She attended the school's drama

membership, appearing in various performances. After passing matric in 2004, she enrolled at a

college where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts diploma in 2008.

Quick Facts about Dreka Gates

 Not one understood about Dreka's profession. She has allegedly been operating as a

reserving supervisor considering she graduated, even as an entrepreneur, having co-

founded the report label breadwinner's association together with her husband's lower

back in 2010.

 Likewise, she is a TV personality, appearing in 2020 short films – "Kevin Gates: Dreka"

and "Kevin gates & Dermot Kennedy: energy."

 Moreover, she is a social media star, having gathered over 2.6 million followers on

Instagram, while she's uploaded nearly 900 pimentos to her account, most of which

have her frame in cognizance.

 She has been lively on Twitter since November 2015 and is today followed by around

900 thousand humans. Dreka also has a Facebook page observed using almost one

million humans.

 Dreka married her different 1/2 Kevin gates in a rite attended with the aid of simplest

their closest buddies and family individuals in October 2015.

 The overall Kevin gates net worth is 1 million dollars.

 They dated for several years earlier than marrying – it's believed that they met

simultaneously as nonetheless attending excessive faculty.

 Dreka has given delivery to their Children named Khaza and Islah, and as of February

2021, the circle of relatives of 4 seems to be leading a satisfying lifestyle together.

 Each Kevin and Dreka are practicing Muslims.

 In September 2016, Kevin traveled to mecca to wait for the once-a-year Islamic

pilgrimage, the Hajj.