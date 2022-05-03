All you need to know about Anna Khachiyan

Anna Khachiyan is a Russian-American writer, Journalist, and co-host of the Red Scare
podcast in New York City. She is also famous as a blogger.
The Red Scare show is about humor, political commentary, and cultural commentary and is
hosted by Anna together with Dasha Nekrasova.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Name: Anna Khachiyan
Nick Name: Anna
Birthday: August 23, 1986
Age: 35 Years Old
Gender: Female
Nationality: American
Profession: Journalist
Parents: Olga Pischikova Reynberg And Leonid Khachiyan
Education: Rutgers University, New York
Instagram: @annakhachiyan
Twitter: Anna Khachiyan
Facts about Anna Khachiyan
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On August 23, 1986, Anna Khachiyan was born in the USA.
current year. She has a slim body figure and tall height, but her weight is known.
● Anna’s mother is Olga Pischikova Reynberg, and her father is Leonid Khachiyan. Her
family belongs to Russia. Furthermore, She moved to the United States at the age of 3.
● Anna joined Rutgers University and completed her studies in Art History. She completed
her master’s in Art History from New York University. She completed her further studies
in Ph.D. in Soviet Architecture.
● Anna has hosted the podcast “Red Scare” along with Dasha Nekrasova.
● Khachiyan is active on Instagram and has over 26.6k followers 59k followers on her
Twitter account.
Description:
