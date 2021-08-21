Biotechnology development with the assistance of ML experts

It is not new news that technology is rapidly developing and every single day it is providing us with new opportunities and possibilities. A new technology called biotechnology is developing and provides us with chances that could be life changing.

Biotechnology is a form of biological technology that works with other related areas. Creating products using living beings and systems, the industry is still pretty new however it has already proven itself to be highly effective and has received a high level of funding and investment over the past few years.

Still, biotechnology is full of all sorts of problems and risks that need to be taken into account and requires the creation of new professions as AI software engineer, ML lawyer, robotic surgeon, etc. Check the list of top AI-related occupations here.

Next we will discuss some implications of biotech so that we can fully understand the complications that the industry faces, shown with direct examples.

1.2 Implications and Problems of Biotech

1.2.1 Creating Artificial Body Parts

Artificial body parts are already in existence, created by bioengineering. With the help of bioengineering, organs such as the heart or limbs such as the hand, leg, etc., can be created artificially. Some organs such as skin may be grown in laboratories, however this practic is not widely used yet. Multiple laboratories are struggling to make better cells that could ultimately work the in the same way that natural cells do. Growing cells in the correct way is still quite a challenge, as cells require precise procedures to ensure that they are suitable for integrating with a human body part or the human body.

Machine testing can be of great service with these problems, as it can help scientists predict the outcomes and keep in mind all the factors which influence the overall process of assimilation within the body.

With the help of ML and other closely related industries, biotech is looking forward to enhancing the bioengineering industry and becoming more successful at producing artificial body parts.

However, it is not as easy as it may seem, as the risks are varying but undeniably there are a few. So, what are the main problems of biotech in this particular section of development?

1.2.1.1 Financial Risks

Quite often, producing the industry experiments may be of great risk and difficulty.

Firstly, the experiments in biotech are extremely expensive to conduct, which leaves many people searching for new ways of achieving the results but with a lower level of costing.

Some of the most expensive experiments are closely related to biotechnology, that is the study of the human genome (Human Genome Project). Overall, the cost of an experiment depends greatly on multiple factors but developing branches tend to be pretty expensive, which is why many companies may rely on venture financing in such instances but still having no guaranties of being funded.

Aside from that, producing a biotech application may include a great deal of risk, not only does developing a new product imply huge financial risks (even considering the fact companies can get patent protection for their products, giving them some time to recover their expenses), but the whole process has to comply with the authorities and procedures put in place as well. This may be a tough aspect to deal with, as development may be an extremely long and tedious process. In the end, a long-awaited product might turn out inadequate and need to be modified several times before showing stable and positive results.

1.2.1.2 Assimilation Difficulties

Every patient can have a different experience with their new body parts, and this experience can barely be beneficial at times.

Collecting biomaterial for assimilation procedures is hard on its own, as the material has to be of good quality, cause no harm and successfully reproduce cells. An artificial organ might not always be able to produce cells properly, but sometimes there’s just no way to know that beforehand and you just have to try it out.

Notwithstanding the occasional successes of artificial organs, no advanced technology is currently available to completely duplicate a natural organ both in compositional structures with perfect accuracy. It is hard to make all the different networks, such as vascular, neural, etc., with single organ manufacturing technology. But the progress is evident, and the Bio scientists from different countries conduct experiments and exchange knowledge about the results.