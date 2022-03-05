Biography

Kyle Baugher Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Kyle Baugher is a financer in New York, United States. He was born on 19 July 1977. He is actually got fame as the husband of Kelly Reilly.

Kyle Baugher was an intelligent student during his schooling. His graduation was completed from 1998 to 2002. Kyle Baugher got the degree of Bachelor of Arts at Princeton University.

Here you can see his some personal details. Kyle always looks so handsome and decent because he always wears the formal dress. Moreover, he keeps himself healthy by dieting and avoiding oily foods.

Kyle Baugher Personal Details

Kelly Reilly

 Full Name Kyle Baugher
 Date of Birth 19 July 1977
 Age 44 years old
 Birthplace USA
Profession Financier in New York
 Height 5’10”
Weight 70kg
 Spouse Kelly Reilly
 Net Worth $1.6 million

Relationship Status

Kyle Baugher

Kyle Baugher’s partner is the most beautiful Kelly Reilly. The couple has been together for the last 10 years and looks happy. Kelly quotes her husband, ” My Favorite Human.”

We don’t know where and how they met, but they were in dating each other in 2010. After some time, they got married.

Net Worth

Being a financier, he got a handsome amount of money. According to reports, his annual salary is 73124 dollars. Her estimated net worth is $700-800.

Tv Show

Kelly Reilly

He is a well-educated personality and works as the investigator at profound recovery solutions. He knows his responsibilities very well and avoids any kind of scam. Moreover, he worked as an additional crew in a tv show. It was a comedy tv series which aired in 2003. Along with him, Jimmy Kimmel was the host in it.

