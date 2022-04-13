All you need to know about Ella Rae Wahlberg

Celebrity Kid Ella Rae Wahlberg is famously recognized as the daughter of famous model Rhea
Durham and actor Mark Wahlberg. She rose to fame due to her parents’ popularity.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Name: Ella Rae Wahlberg
Gender: Female
Birthday: September 3, 2003
Age: 16 Years Old
Country: America
Horoscope: Virgo
Birth Place: Los Angeles, CA
Status: Single
Nationality: American
Father: Mark Wahlberg
Mother: Rhea Durham
Instagram: @ella wahlberg
Facts about Ella Rae
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On September 3, 2003, Ella Rae Wahlberg was born to Mark and Rhea. She is 18 years
old now.
● When Ella was born, her parents were not married. The couple married only in 2009.
● Ella’s mother is a model, and her father is an actor and producer. He has worked as the
band member of the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch as a singer.
● Ella often appears on several events like on red carpets with her parents.
● As she is a child, she does earn. Although her father, Mark, has a net worth of $300
million. Rae has a private Instagram account.
