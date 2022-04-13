All you need to know about Ella Rae Wahlberg

Celebrity Kid Ella Rae Wahlberg is famously recognized as the daughter of famous model Rhea

Durham and actor Mark Wahlberg. She rose to fame due to her parents’ popularity.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Ella Rae Wahlberg

Gender: Female

Birthday: September 3, 2003

Age: 16 Years Old

Country: America

Horoscope: Virgo

Birth Place: Los Angeles, CA

Status: Single

Nationality: American

Father: Mark Wahlberg

Mother: Rhea Durham

Instagram: @ella wahlberg



Facts about Ella Rae

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On September 3, 2003, Ella Rae Wahlberg was born to Mark and Rhea. She is 18 years

old now.

● When Ella was born, her parents were not married. The couple married only in 2009.

● Ella’s mother is a model, and her father is an actor and producer. He has worked as the

band member of the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch as a singer.

● Ella often appears on several events like on red carpets with her parents.

● As she is a child, she does earn. Although her father, Mark, has a net worth of $300

million. Rae has a private Instagram account.

Description:

