Every detail you need to know about Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel is a famous model, actress, and producer from America. She rose to fame with the hit television series ‘Gilmore Girls.’ Her charming personality won the hearts of millions around the globe and gained her many roles in series and movies.

Besides performing in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ she has also shown her acting skills in essential roles in films like ‘Sin City,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2,’ and ‘Tuck Everlasting.’

Before becoming an actress, she was an aspiring model. Alexis posed for years in front of the camera and appeared on the covers of several magazines, including ‘Teen People,’ ‘Latina,’ ‘TV Guide,’ ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ ‘WWD,’ and ‘Elle Girl.’ Have a look at body measurements to know Alexis Bledel height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kimberly Alexis Bledel

Date of birth: 16 September 1981

Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Age: 42 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Model and Actress

Instagram: @alexisbledelofficial

Twitter: @alexisbledel

Net Worth: approx. $6M

Spouse/boyfriend: Vincent Kartheiser

All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Weight: 54 kg or 119 lbs

Height: 5’7″ or 170 cm

Bra Size: 32 B

Shoe size: 7US

Body Measurement: 34-24-34 inches

Facts about Alexis Bledel