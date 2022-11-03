Every detail you need to know about Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel is a famous model, actress, and producer from America. She rose to fame with the hit television series ‘Gilmore Girls.’ Her charming personality won the hearts of millions around the globe and gained her many roles in series and movies.
Besides performing in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ she has also shown her acting skills in essential roles in films like ‘Sin City,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2,’ and ‘Tuck Everlasting.’
Before becoming an actress, she was an aspiring model. Alexis posed for years in front of the camera and appeared on the covers of several magazines, including ‘Teen People,’ ‘Latina,’ ‘TV Guide,’ ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ ‘WWD,’ and ‘Elle Girl.’ Have a look at body measurements to know Alexis Bledel height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Kimberly Alexis Bledel
- Date of birth: 16 September 1981
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Age: 42 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Model and Actress
- Instagram: @alexisbledelofficial
- Twitter: @alexisbledel
- Net Worth: approx. $6M
- Spouse/boyfriend: Vincent Kartheiser
All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Weight: 54 kg or 119 lbs
- Height: 5’7″ or 170 cm
- Bra Size: 32 B
- Shoe size: 7US
- Body Measurement: 34-24-34 inches
Facts about Alexis Bledel
- On 16 September 1981, Alexis Bledel was born Kimberly Alexis Bledel in Houston, Texas, USA, to Nanette and Martin Bledel. She has a younger brother named Eric.
- She studied at ‘St. Agnes Academy’ in Houston and other Baptist and Lutheran schools. She was a very introverted girl.
- Her mother asked her to take theater classes to overcome her nervousness and shyness.
- She soon started appearing in many school and local productions, including ‘Our Town’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz.’
- Alexis found an opportunity to work as a fashion model. She soon gained prominence and moved to ‘Page Parkes Center for ‘Acting and Modeling.’ Alexis studied at the Tisch School of the Arts at the ‘New York University’ for a year.
- In 1998, she appeared in an unnoticed role as a student in Rushmore’s film. She earned roles in DysEnchanted, Pride and Prejudice, Sin City, The Conspirator,
- She signed a contract in 2009 with the modeling department of ‘IMG.’ She also performed as ‘Dr. Julia Wise’ in an episode of the TV series ‘ER.’
- The talented actress connected with the ‘Hulu’ dystopian web drama series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and was seen along with Beau Knapp and Luke Hemsworth in the crime drama ‘Crypto.’
- The brilliant star dated her ‘Gilmore Girls’ co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, from 2002 to 2006. Later, she secretly married her ‘Mad Men’ co-star Vincent Kartheiser in June 2014. The couple had a baby boy.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 155K followers, while she has 241.6K followers on Twitter.
- Alexis Bledel has a net worth of $6M. She has earned such an impressive wealth through acting and modeling endorsement deals.